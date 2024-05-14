Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola preview
Formula 1 is back on European soil this weekend as the travelling circus heads to Italy, and a return to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Round 7 of the World Championship, and a welcome comeback after the flooding of 2023 that led to the race’s cancellation.
Joining Bryn Lucas on the Podcast is Alex Kalinauckas and together they discuss the big speculation around Williams and the future of American driver Logan Sargeant.
Miami had rumblings that Williams was pursuing an exemption from the FIA to potentially have Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the car despite not turning 18 until August, against the factory team's wishes. Is the writing on the wall for Sargeant? And with Max Verstappen disagreeing with the superlicence system entirely, saying it was brought in because of him, has it outlived its usefulness?
The pair also discuss the changes made at Ferrari, with Loic Serra and Jerome D'Ambrosio confirmed to be joining the Maranello factory in October, with the latter taking up a new role as deputy team principal. What sort of role will they play in red, and should there be concern for Charles given his well-documented frosty relationship with previous engineer Xavi Marcos?
There's also a full preview of Imola this weekend, including the upgrade packages due for McLaren and Ferrari this weekend, whether Pirelli bringing softer rubber will make for more strategic options, and pondering if there'll be any chance of more passing given the complaints about the lack of it in Miami from McLaren's Andrea Stella and Aston Martin's Mike Krack.
