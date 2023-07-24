Subscribe
Video: Verstappen's record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review

Max Verstappen’s dominant Hungarian Grand Prix victory saw Red Bull break the record for most consecutive Formula 1 wins.

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, Paul Monaghan, Chief Engineer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium

Including last year’s Abu Dhabi GP triumph, Red Bull has won the last 12 races which surpasses McLaren’s 11 straight victories set during the 1988 season.

Verstappen was in dominant form once again, winning by over 33 seconds from McLaren’s Lando Norris, who kept clear of Sergio Perez who completed the podium on his charge from ninth on the grid.

Meanwhile, it was a nightmare race for Alpine who saw both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly forced to retire with damage from a first turn clash triggered by Zhou Guanyu, while Daniel Ricciardo made his F1 comeback at AlphaTauri.

Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner is joined by Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas and F1 editor Matt Kew alongside host Martyn Lee to look back at the 2023 Hungarian GP.

