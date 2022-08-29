Autosport Podcast: F1 Belgian Grand Prix Review

The reigning F1 world champion started 14th on the grid but carved his way to a dominant victory in a Red Bull 1-2 with Sergio Perez as the runner-up.

Leclerc, who also started at the back end of the grid due to an engine penalty, endured a tough start when one of Verstappen’s visor tear offs was caught in Leclerc’s front-right brake duct which forced him into an early pitstop to stop the brake overheating.

The Ferrari driver eventually climbed up to fifth place but a misjudged late pitstop to target the fastest lap bonus point backfired as he was caught speeding in the pitlane and duly picked up a five-second penalty, which dropped him behind Fernando Alonso to sixth in the final results. Leclerc also missed out on the fastest lap.

To discuss the Belgian GP, host Martyn Lee is joined by Luke Smith at Spa-Francorchamps plus Jess McFadyen and Haydn Cobb to pick apart the key talking points as F1 returned from its summer break.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.