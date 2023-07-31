Autosport Podcast: F1 Belgian Grand Prix review

The reigning world champion led a fifth Red Bull 1-2 of the 2023 season in another Belgian Grand Prix masterclass, as Sergio Perez had no answer to Verstappen’s pace.

Charles Leclerc completed the podium for Ferrari having kept clear of Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes, while there were plenty of intriguing storylines further down the field including a painful race for McLaren.

PLUS: The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

To recap all the events of the final F1 race before the summer break, Matt Kew and Filip Cleeren join live from Belgium alongside Jake Boxall-Legge talking to host Martyn Lee about how the action panned out at Spa-Francorchamps.