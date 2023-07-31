Autosport Podcast: F1 Belgian Grand Prix review
Max Verstappen made light work of a grid penalty at Spa-Francorchamps to charge to an eighth consecutive Formula 1 victory.
The reigning world champion led a fifth Red Bull 1-2 of the 2023 season in another Belgian Grand Prix masterclass, as Sergio Perez had no answer to Verstappen’s pace.
Charles Leclerc completed the podium for Ferrari having kept clear of Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes, while there were plenty of intriguing storylines further down the field including a painful race for McLaren.
PLUS: The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
To recap all the events of the final F1 race before the summer break, Matt Kew and Filip Cleeren join live from Belgium alongside Jake Boxall-Legge talking to host Martyn Lee about how the action panned out at Spa-Francorchamps.
Leclerc: Too early to know if Ferrari has solved F1 tyre issues
McLaren requires “urgent work” after F1 Belgian GP reality check
Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff
Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri
What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic
Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
