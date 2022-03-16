Tickets Subscribe
O'Ward open to future with or without McLaren in IndyCar or F1
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Bahrain Preview

The countdown is on until a new breed of Formula 1 cars hit the track for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Just days after the final test, the teams are ready to do battle for real at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Autosport Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas and F1 Reporter Luke Smith stayed out in Bahrain and will be back in the paddock this weekend. They're joined by our latest recruit to the Autosport F1 team, Matt Kew.

With time over the last few days to crunch the numbers, we discuss why Mercedes might genuinely be struggling to dial in the setup of their new car, and not just talking themselves down, and why Red Bull and Ferrari were looking strong based on what we witnessed trackside in Barcelona and Bahrain.

PLUS: The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

The predictable midfield battle, as we have come to know it, looks ripe for a shakeup. The difference from the top to bottom of the timesheets is likely closer than we've seen in recent years, as demonstrated by moments of stronger pace from Haas and Williams during testing.

Finally, we discuss some of the news of the week, including today's FIA clarification of the Safety Car rule, and that "ALL CARS that have been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars on the lead lap" (our caps) rather than "any cars", the source of so much Abu Dhabi controversy.

 
O’Ward open to future with or without McLaren in IndyCar or F1
O’Ward open to future with or without McLaren in IndyCar or F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

IndyCar IndyCar

Vettel: 'Jumping on the bus' best way to experience Monaco in 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 'Jumping on the bus' best way to experience Monaco in 2022 F1 car

F1 team bosses urge action over impact of inflation
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 team bosses urge action over impact of inflation

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
8 h
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
11 h
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Plus

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woes and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Plus

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response Plus

The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response

Removing Michael Masi from the race director role deals with one matter arising from last year’s controversial championship finale. But has the FIA properly investigated, understood and remedied the systemic failings which led to it? STUART CODLING says we won’t know until the governing body publishes the results of its inquiry

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future Plus

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future

Sebastian Vettel’s place in Formula 1 is undisputed but the four-time world champion has multiple questions of his own he'll need answers to before deciding on his future. The will to win and see Aston Martin climb the grid is obvious, but could how he considers life outside of the paddock be critical?

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
