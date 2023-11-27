Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix review

Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 Formula 1 season finale, as Mercedes beats Ferrari to second place in the constructors’ standings.

Published
Podium: Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, third place George Russell, Mercedes AMG, Jamie Meades, Head Of Supply Chain Operations at Red Bull Racing

The Red Bull driver produced a microcosm of the F1 season to take his 19th win of the season and made it to 1003 laps led this year.

PLUS: Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

Mercedes held on to second ahead of Ferrari in the constructors', with Williams doing the same in seventh over AlphaTauri, as Fernando Alonso clinched fourth place in the drivers’ standings on countback against Charles Leclerc.

With the 2023 F1 season in the books, there are still plenty of talking points including the constructors’ battle, the quality of racing in 2023 and the question of whether F1 is facing an issue with fans turned off by the lack of competition at the front.

Joining podcast host Martyn Lee from the Yas Marina circuit is Matt Kew, Filip Cleeren and Stuart Codling to discuss the 2023 F1 finale.

 
shares
comments
Previous article Norris: "Impressive" to crash with Perez after letting Red Bull pass deliberately

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

MGP MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

F1 Formula 1

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe