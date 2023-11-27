Autosport Podcast: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix review
Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 Formula 1 season finale, as Mercedes beats Ferrari to second place in the constructors’ standings.
The Red Bull driver produced a microcosm of the F1 season to take his 19th win of the season and made it to 1003 laps led this year.
PLUS: Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race
Mercedes held on to second ahead of Ferrari in the constructors', with Williams doing the same in seventh over AlphaTauri, as Fernando Alonso clinched fourth place in the drivers’ standings on countback against Charles Leclerc.
With the 2023 F1 season in the books, there are still plenty of talking points including the constructors’ battle, the quality of racing in 2023 and the question of whether F1 is facing an issue with fans turned off by the lack of competition at the front.
Joining podcast host Martyn Lee from the Yas Marina circuit is Matt Kew, Filip Cleeren and Stuart Codling to discuss the 2023 F1 finale.
