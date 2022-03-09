Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Gasly senses final chance to win back Red Bull F1 seat
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 2022 with Karun Chandhok

The 2022 Formula 1 season is drawing ever closer with the final pre-season test this week in Bahrain.

Former F1 driver, TV commentator and Motorsport UK board member Karun Chandhok joins the latest Autosport Podcast for a look ahead to the Bahrain test and to discuss what was learned from the Barcelona shakedown test.

Should the teams have foreseen the porpoising issue? And can teams fix any issues completely within the timescale and the budget restrictions?

Chandhok also talks about how international sporting bodies have taken a stance against Russian and Belarusian athletes. He discusses, from his perspective as a driver, the role of professional sportspeople as influencers and role models.

Finally we look at the driver line-ups following Max Verstappen's long term commitment to Red Bull, and which driver pairings he thinks are the ones to watch this year.

Karun is joined by GP Racing editor Ben Anderson and Autosport Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Gasly senses final chance to win back Red Bull F1 seat
Gasly senses final chance to win back Red Bull F1 seat
