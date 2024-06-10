Autosport Podcast: Canadian GP review

Joining Bryn Lucas on the Autosport Podcast is Jake Boxall-Legge from the track, and US Editor Charles Bradley as the trio discuss Max’s calm and measured brilliance, but also ponder whether a gamble from McLaren’s Lando Norris running one extra lap on a drying track with an intermediate tyre may have cost them a shot at the victory.

There’s also a discussion on the recent strugglers in the Red Bull umbrella, with Sergio Perez having a horrible race, crashing from the rear of the field after failing to make it out of Q1 in qualifying for the second weekend in a row, and Daniel Ricciardo scoring points in a grand prix for the first time this season.

And finally, there are discussions about Ferrari and their nightmare weekend as both cars failed to finish, and more drama at Alpine where despite a double points finish, team orders marred the occasion with Esteban Ocon venting his frustration to the media.