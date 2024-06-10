All Series
Formula 1 Canadian GP

Autosport Podcast: Canadian GP review

Max Verstappen delivered a precise and commanding victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to take the top step of the podium for the 2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix, despite having to negotiate difficult changeable conditions as Montreal had multiple showers over the course of the race.

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, the Red Bull trophy delegate and George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Joining Bryn Lucas on the Autosport Podcast is Jake Boxall-Legge from the track, and US Editor Charles Bradley as the trio discuss Max’s calm and measured brilliance, but also ponder whether a gamble from McLaren’s Lando Norris running one extra lap on a drying track with an intermediate tyre may have cost them a shot at the victory.

There’s also a discussion on the recent strugglers in the Red Bull umbrella, with Sergio Perez having a horrible race, crashing from the rear of the field after failing to make it out of Q1 in qualifying for the second weekend in a row, and Daniel Ricciardo scoring points in a grand prix for the first time this season.

And finally, there are discussions about Ferrari and their nightmare weekend as both cars failed to finish, and more drama at Alpine where despite a double points finish, team orders marred the occasion with Esteban Ocon venting his frustration to the media.

 

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

