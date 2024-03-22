Australian GP: Tech images from the F1 pitlane explained - Day 1

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A small but interesting feature was added to the rear wing pylon on the Ferrari SF-24 in Australia, as the team employed a winglet on either side of the assembly. It's somewhat surprising that we haven't seen teams do this before, given it is clearly allowable within that box region.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull fitted a pair of cameras on the bridge of the RB20's nose that looked sideways at the front wheel deflectors. These also had target stickers affixed to them in order to assess how much they're deflecting when the car is in motion.

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A top-down overview of the Sauber front wing and nose assembly, which notably has a different camera arrangement looking at the outboard section of the wing.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the outboard section of the VCARB01's front wing, which features twisted flaps and two downwash winglets to help generate more outwash.

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An overview of the new front wing being used on the Sauber C44 this weekend, which features a revised upper flap configuration, whilst also having a semi-detached flap and endplate arrangement.

Mercedes F1 W15 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the Mercedes W15's front wing, which is unchanged from previous rounds but still has a lot of detail in the outboard section and the novel upper flap arrangement for us to pay attention to.

Mercedes F1 W15 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes had already hinted ahead of the Australian Grand Prix that it would perform some additional experiments with the W15 in an attempt to better understand some of its foibles. We can see here there are some additional sensors placed on the front wing.

Red Bull Racing RB20 diffuser detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Red Bull RB20's rear end, including the slim beam wing arrangement, diffuser and lower rear brake duct deflectors. Note the thickness difference from top-to-bottom.

Red Bull Racing RB20 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the floor and edge wing on the RB20 shows how the two are stacked on top of one another to combine their potency.

Red Bull Racing RB20 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A wider angle of that region shows the scrolled edge wing design, complete with the angled strakes used to help control the airflow's trajectory.

Red Bull Racing RB20 detail Photo by: Uncredited

Unlike in Saudi Arabia, the louvred side panel on the engine cover is in place in Australia, which provides a means to reject the heat generated by the coolers being fed cool air by the halo intakes.

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail Photo by: Matt Kew

An overview of the rear end of the Ferrari SF-24, with the team opting for just a single outlet in the engine cover's interchangeable side panel.

Red Bull Racing RB20 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the floor and chassis interface blister which is carefully shaped to help the airflow find a route to the vertical sidepod inlet and the undercut thereafter.

Ferrari SF-24 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the bypass duct on the side of the Ferrari SF-24's chassis and below the main sidepod inlet.

McLaren MCL38 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

The McLaren MCL38 set up with a single-element beam wing to help reduce drag and boost its top speed. Note the metal inserts added to the upper corners of the rear wing to reduce flexion too.

McLaren MCL38 detail Photo by: Uncredited

The twisted and scrolled front section of the edge wing on the McLaren MCL38.

Ferrari SF-24 rear detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the bi-plane style beam wing on the Ferrari SF-24, with the small upwash wing on the back of the crash structure and the flattened oil breather pipe above the rain light, also notable features.

Ferrari SF-24 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the detailed work undertaken by Ferrari around the rear leg of the halo, including the arching swan neck section that meets with the bypass duct's outlet beside the halo.

Aston Martin AMR24 floor detail Photo by: Uncredited

The forward floor and sidepod section of the Aston Martin AMR24 is full of interesting details, including the underbite panel and shallow sidepod inlet arrangement and the chassis and floor interface which forms flow conditioning contours to improve flow downstream.

Red Bull Racing RB20 detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the rear section floor on the Red Bull RB20 shows just how contoured the surfaces are in order to better manage the airflow. Also note the mouse house hole in the diffuser's sidewall which helps to manage vorticity.

Alpine A524 technical detail Photo by: Matt Kew

A rear-end shot of the Alpine A524 shows off the bi-plane style beam wing arrangement it has in use, whilst the short lower brake duct deflector is also notable.

Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sauber outfitted the C44 with Kiel probe rakes behind the front wheel assembly to assess the impact of the front wing it introduced in Australia.