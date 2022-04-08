Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Vettel will wait for "more pace" before naming Aston Martin F1 car Next / FIA set for clampdown on F1 driver underwear
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Australian GP could deliver MotoGP-style overtake fest, says Horner

Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix could deliver a MotoGP-style overtake fest thanks to the four DRS zones, reckons Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Australian GP could deliver MotoGP-style overtake fest, says Horner

As part of a push to increase overtaking opportunities around the reconfigured Albert Park circuit, the FIA has increased the number of DRS zones around the track.

And a fortnight on from the bizarre scenes at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc played cat and mouse with the final DRS detection zone to not be first through it, there are fears of a repeat this time out too.

Horner says F1 needs to be mindful about the role that DRS is playing in the racing, because making overtaking too straightforward is just as bad as having no passing at all.

Speaking to Sky about the games played by Leclerc and Verstappen in Jeddah, Horner said: “You definitely don’t want that.

“I think in Jeddah, for example, if the DRS line had been later, or actually in the corner itself, then there wouldn’t have been that tactical play coming in.

“I think what will be interesting here, with four zones, it’s pretty much the whole lap behind. What you don’t want is the DRS to be too easy, so it’s just a cruise past.

“What the DRS should be is it should enable you to get more of a slipstream effect. It should be a run but without just cruising past either side. So the distances of these DRS zones are going to be quite interesting in the race on Sunday to see how big an effect there is.

“It could be like a MotoGP race where you could be changing two or three times per lap.”

Pushed on whether or not that was a good thing for the spectacle, Horner said: “Wait until Sunday. Reserve your judgement. But it depends on the length of those zones and how it affects it. If it’s just too easy to overtake, then that’s not good.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ferrari led the way in Friday practice at Melbourne, with Carlos Sainz topping the first session while Leclerc was on top in the evening.

With Verstappen ending up second fastest in FP2, Horner was pretty satisfied with how things were shaping up.

PLUS: The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

“It was still very productive, though,” he explained. “I think we made progressive changes that got the car more and more closer to the window, and the race run at the end there looked pretty decent as well.

Read Also:

“So yeah, bit of work to do tonight, a few things to tidy up. But I think we’ve got a good direction and the car is starting to respond nicely to those changes.”

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel will wait for "more pace" before naming Aston Martin F1 car
Previous article

Vettel will wait for "more pace" before naming Aston Martin F1 car
Next article

FIA set for clampdown on F1 driver underwear

FIA set for clampdown on F1 driver underwear
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP Australian GP
Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen Australian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull F1 veteran Rocquelin moves to junior programme role Australian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 veteran Rocquelin moves to junior programme role

Horner: "Very easy" for Red Bull Powertrains to work with new OEM in F1
Formula 1

Horner: "Very easy" for Red Bull Powertrains to work with new OEM in F1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
23 h
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.