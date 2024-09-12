Aston Martin's door "always open" for Verstappen as Newey arrives

Aston Martin could be a future destination for Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen following the appointment of Adrian Newey as technical managing partner, according to team boss Mike Krack.

Newey’s highly anticipated new role was confirmed on Tuesday and the 65-year-old design guru will take up his position at Aston Martin in March having stepped away from his job at Red Bull earlier this year.

Signing a deal worth a reported £30million a year, Newey will be charged by owner Lawrence Stroll to lead the team to the front of the grid when the new regulations are rolled out from 2026.

PLUS: Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Next year will see current drivers Lance Stroll, son of Lawrence, and two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso remain with the team but Krack feels the door is now ajar to land the likes of Verstappen in the future.

“The door for Max Verstappen is always open, I think for every team,” Krack said, when asked if the Dutchman could be an option.

“I think it [Newey’s appointment] will make a difference for everybody. This is not anymore underdogs like it used to be in the past…you have a completely different approach with partners and the same for race drivers. So I think it opens a lot of doors for the future.”

Aston Martin F1 team at Adrian Newey's unveiling Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Former Williams, Jordan and Toyota driver Ralf Schumacher echoed Krack’s sentiments that Aston could become a tempting option for Verstappen, should he be looking for a way out of Red Bull.

The three-time world champion and current championship leader has been vocally frustrated at the lack of pace in his car at recent races as the likes of McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes have been faster of late.

Coupled with the difficulties at the start of the season when team principal Christian Horner was embroiled in personal issues which threatened to damage the harmony of the reigning champions – with Newey’s own departure confirmed not long after the event – and Verstappen could well be seeking a change of seat.

“Max Verstappen and especially his father [Jos] and his management want to win, they want to fight for the world championship title,” Schumacher told Autosport sister site Formel1.de.

“Adrian Newey is a well-known figure for them, and so is Honda. I am very, very sure, although he may not be officially starting until next year, that Aston Martin will make a miraculous leap as early as next year. And maybe even by the end of this year.”

He added: “Adrian has been spoiled by success, but he is also known for guaranteeing it. That must of course be his goal now. And he has everything he needs at Aston Martin for that.

“He has to feel comfortable, he has to have absolute trust. He just wants to do motorsport. He wants to have enthusiastic people around him who have no sensitivities, but only one goal – to build fast cars and win races.”