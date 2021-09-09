Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

By:

Aston Martin will race with 007 branding on its Formula 1 car in Italy this weekend ahead of the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Aston Martin’s luxury cars have been synonymous with the Bond film franchise for over half a century, with the British manufacturer set to feature heavily again the upcoming film that is due for release at the end of the month.

To mark the upcoming release of the film, Aston Martin’s F1 squad revealed some special branding for its AMR21 car for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The team will race with 007 logos on the side of the cockpit in place of the Aston Martin logo, while its motorhome and hospitality units in the paddock will carry Bond graphics and iconography.

Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll are set to take part in a social film where they race against each other to build a Lego version of Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5, while the team has also worked with director Daniel Kleinman and composer David Arnold on a Bond-inspired spot.

“Aston Martin is part of Bond’s DNA,” said Kleinman. “It’s a partnership that needs no explanation, so it was great fun to fuse those two worlds together: Bond’s signature title sequences and Aston Martin Formula 1. I hope it will create a lot of excitement ahead of the release of the movie.”

The Aston Martin brand fully returned to racing in F1 this year, but this is not the first time there has been some crossover with its links to the Bond films.

Current Bond actor Daniel Craig featured in Aston Martin’s season launch event, which was hosted by Quantum of Solace Bond girl Gemma Arterton.

Alfa Romeo C41 Italian GP livery

Alfa Romeo C41 Italian GP livery

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Aston Martin is not the only team racing with a tweaked livery this weekend. Alfa Romeo announced on Wednesday that it would be tweaking its design to celebrate its home race in Italy.

The team’s logo on the engine cover and air box will be adjusted for this weekend to incorporate the colours of the Italian flag, as well as celebrating Alfa Romeo’s 111 years of history. Drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Kubica will also race with a special race suit design.

Luke Smith
Luke Smith
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin Racing
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
49m
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
18 h
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a team-mate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Plus

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Autosport, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

