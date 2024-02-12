Subscribe
Formula 1 Aston Martin launch
Aston Martin signs ex-Red Bull junior Crawford on F1 development deal

Former Red Bull junior Jak Crawford has joined the Aston Martin Formula 1 team’s Young Driver Development programme.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Jak Crawford, Aston Martin Racing

The 18-year-old American will have his first taste of F1 power in private testing with the 2022 AMR22, the car that will be also used regularly this year by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich.

The team says that he “the programme includes a range of activities including fitness work, media training and simulator work alongside joining Aston Martin at race events to observe and learn from the race drivers and team”.

He will also be a regular visitor to the sim at the team’s Silverstone base, including race weekend work when Drugovich is at circuits and busy with his reserve role.

Crawford will combine his Aston duties with his second season in FIA Formula 2, having switched to the DAMS team this season.

He was first named as a Red Bull driver in January 2020, and that year he finished runner-up with Van Amersfoort in an ADAC F4 season that was disrupted by COVID-19.

In 2021 he took 13th in his first season of FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, while also earning third place with Motopark in Euroformula Open.

He was seventh in the 2022 F3 series with Prema, before making his F2 debut last season on his return to Hitech.

Victory in the Austria sprint race was the highlight of a campaign that featured four other podium finishes, but otherwise he rarely made the points and was dropped by Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko at the end of the season.

Jak Crawford, Hitech GP

Jak Crawford, Hitech GP

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

His name has been associated with Aston Martin for some weeks. While the new role provides him with a great opportunity, Crawford's arrival will also be a boost for the team in its dealings with American sponsors, as well as being welcome by US-based team shareholder Arctos.

“I am proud to take this next step in my career,” said Crawford. “The Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team is a great place to learn and grow, and the programme ahead sounds exciting.

"I cannot wait to start working with everyone – especially on the simulator where I can make a contribution to the team’s performance on race weekends.

“I’m thrilled to get the chance to drive the AMR22 car later this year. It is a big motivator for me to work hard and make the most of this great opportunity.”

Regarding the new signing, team boss Mike Krack said: “He has shown great potential throughout his junior career and we look forward to supporting his learning and development as he steps into the AMR22 for the first time.

“As part of the growth of the team we want to offer talented young drivers a valuable development programme and I have no doubt Jak will flourish in this environment.

“We are fortunate to have state-of-the art facilities and world-class personnel, who will prepare Jak to race at the very highest level.”

Aston Martin Racing
