Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"

By:

Aston Martin has said it is "100% nonsense" to suggest delays in finalising Sebastian Vettel's 2022 Formula 1 contract mean the deal is at risk of falling apart.

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"

The four-time world champion is in talks with Aston Martin to finalise an extension of the long-term deal that was originally signed for the start of this season.

With the terms of the contract requiring options to be taken up on both sides to roll into its second year, the two parties need to finalise certain aspects before the deal is set in stone.

But the delays in sorting matters out with Vettel have prompted talk that there could be sticking points in the discussions, and that could mean them not getting the contract across the line.

Speaking at the Italian Grand Prix about those suggestions, Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer was adamant that there was nothing to worry about – and said his outfit was so relaxed about matters that it was not looking at alternative scenarios.

"Absolutely 100% nonsense," said Szafnauer about suggestions of there being tension in the discussions with Vettel.

"We don't have a plan B. He doesn't have a plan B. There is absolutely zero friction. You can ask him, and I am confident he will say he absolutely loves it here. It's just a matter of working out some of the details."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Szafnauer explained that the delay in finalising the deal was simply down to the nature of complicated F1 contracts, and the need to agree on the tiniest of clauses.

"It was a multi-year deal, but there are options on both sides," he explained. "So when you have options on both sides, then there's some details that you negotiate up to the deadline of your time window. That's exactly what's happening now.

"We're just having detailed discussions leading up to the point where the option expires. So I think before that happens, we will announce something."

Szafnauer expects the new Vettel contract to be announced before the Russian Grand Prix, and was clear that if Aston Martin was pondering a change of drivers it would have opened talks with other candidates.

"If there was any doubt in our minds, then in July, when all these other people were thinking about: 'oh should I go to Williams or should I go to Alfa Romeo', or all that kind of stuff, we would have been having those conversations. But we didn't."

shares
comments

Related video

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

Previous article

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

17 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

1 d
3
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

1 d
4
Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

14 h
5
Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

27 min
Latest news
Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"
F1

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"

13m
Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"
F1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

27m
Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry
F1

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry

1 h
Aston Martin: F1 reverse grid sprints a "slippery slope" to F2
F1

Aston Martin: F1 reverse grid sprints a "slippery slope" to F2

1 h
F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
F1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

14 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Aston Martin: F1 reverse grid sprints a "slippery slope" to F2 Italian GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin: F1 reverse grid sprints a "slippery slope" to F2

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint Italian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel: F1 needs more corners like Zandvoort’s banking Dutch GP
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs more corners like Zandvoort’s banking

Vettel set to return for Dutch GP FP2 after engine failure Dutch GP
Formula 1

Vettel set to return for Dutch GP FP2 after engine failure

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film Italian GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours
Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

Trending Today

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus Plus

The F1 media favourite who lifted a broken Lotus

Graham Hill was nearly 30 when he made his Formula 1 debut. NIGEL ROEBUCK examines the life of a gifted racer whose talismanic personality defined an era

Formula 1
21 h
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Plus

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin says reported Vettel F1 deal doubts are "100% nonsense"

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes willing to drop MGU-H from F1 power unit to help VW entry

Aston Martin: F1 reverse grid sprints a "slippery slope" to F2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin: F1 reverse grid sprints a "slippery slope" to F2

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.