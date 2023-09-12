Subscribe
Previous / Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri Next / Mercedes given faith for 2024 F1 leap by Aston Martin, McLaren progress
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin promises that 2024 F1 car will have more efficient aero

Aston Martin Formula 1 performance director Tom McCullough says that improving efficiency will be a key focus with next year’s AMR24 car.

Adam Cooper
By:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing AMR23

The Silverstone-based team concedes that this year’s car has been weak in that area, which is why it endured such a difficult weekend at Monza.

Fernando Alonso had his least competitive showing of the season at the Italian Grand Prix, struggling to finish ninth, while Lance Stroll was out of the points in 16th.

Alonso has urged the team to address efficiency, and McCullough agrees that it is a priority.

“Fernando touched on the efficiency of the car,” said McCullough when asked about the issue by Autosport.

“It is an area where at the start of the year we were definitely one of the slower cars in the straight line.

“We worked on that with the base car, and also the rear wing levels that we brought [to Monza]. It's an area of improvement, and it is an area we need to improve more for next year, that’s clear.”

McCullough conceded that there are unlikely to be changes that will benefit this year’s model, with Las Vegas the key race in the last part of the season that highlights efficiency as much as Spa and Monza.

“The main architecture of the car, the whole car more than just the rear wings, the areas that we've worked on, there are a lot of elements that contribute to the efficiency of the car,” he said.

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team, Tom McCullough, Performance Director, Aston Martin F1 Team

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team, Tom McCullough, Performance Director, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“And from now until the end of the season most of the tracks are not the higher efficiency tracks.

“Our focus is really on AMR24, to make sure that as we're developing that car we are developing as efficiently as we can do, and more efficiently than this year's car.”

Read Also:

McCullough added that Monza highlighted how difficult it is to get the right compromise between downforce and straightline speed with the current cars.

“You can choose the rear wing level to be fast in the high-speed grip limited corners,” he noted. “It's really important, because the second Lesmo, Ascari and Parabolica have got very long straights after them.

“So you're always trading speed through those corners versus your raceability and straight line speed.

“Obviously sector one particularly in qualifying is one low-speed corner and just lots of straights, or power limited sections, that are easily flat.

“I think this generation are cars and the characteristics of people's cars has led to a bit of a difference in rear wing philosophy.”

shares
comments

Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri

Mercedes given faith for 2024 F1 leap by Aston Martin, McLaren progress

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Singapore F1 track changes set to help brakes and tyres

Singapore F1 track changes set to help brakes and tyres

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Singapore F1 track changes set to help brakes and tyres Singapore F1 track changes set to help brakes and tyres

The unexpected factor in F1's tyre tender decision

The unexpected factor in F1's tyre tender decision

Formula 1

The unexpected factor in F1's tyre tender decision The unexpected factor in F1's tyre tender decision

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri

Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri

Formula 1

Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Krack: Aston Martin needs to "give our drivers a better car"

Krack: Aston Martin needs to "give our drivers a better car"

Formula 1
Italian GP

Krack: Aston Martin needs to "give our drivers a better car" Krack: Aston Martin needs to "give our drivers a better car"

Latest news

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory

The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance

The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance

INDL Indy Lights
Laguna

The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance

Why it's still too early to get excited about a potential Subaru WRC return

Why it's still too early to get excited about a potential Subaru WRC return

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Why it's still too early to get excited about a potential Subaru WRC return Why it's still too early to get excited about a potential Subaru WRC return

Marketing aspects main hold up in Hamilton deal, say Mercedes

Marketing aspects main hold up in Hamilton deal, say Mercedes

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Marketing aspects main hold up in Hamilton deal, say Mercedes Marketing aspects main hold up in Hamilton deal, say Mercedes

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jonathan Noble

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe