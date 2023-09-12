Aston Martin promises that 2024 F1 car will have more efficient aero
Aston Martin Formula 1 performance director Tom McCullough says that improving efficiency will be a key focus with next year’s AMR24 car.
The Silverstone-based team concedes that this year’s car has been weak in that area, which is why it endured such a difficult weekend at Monza.
Fernando Alonso had his least competitive showing of the season at the Italian Grand Prix, struggling to finish ninth, while Lance Stroll was out of the points in 16th.
Alonso has urged the team to address efficiency, and McCullough agrees that it is a priority.
“Fernando touched on the efficiency of the car,” said McCullough when asked about the issue by Autosport.
“It is an area where at the start of the year we were definitely one of the slower cars in the straight line.
“We worked on that with the base car, and also the rear wing levels that we brought [to Monza]. It's an area of improvement, and it is an area we need to improve more for next year, that’s clear.”
McCullough conceded that there are unlikely to be changes that will benefit this year’s model, with Las Vegas the key race in the last part of the season that highlights efficiency as much as Spa and Monza.
“The main architecture of the car, the whole car more than just the rear wings, the areas that we've worked on, there are a lot of elements that contribute to the efficiency of the car,” he said.
Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team, Tom McCullough, Performance Director, Aston Martin F1 Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
“And from now until the end of the season most of the tracks are not the higher efficiency tracks.
“Our focus is really on AMR24, to make sure that as we're developing that car we are developing as efficiently as we can do, and more efficiently than this year's car.”
McCullough added that Monza highlighted how difficult it is to get the right compromise between downforce and straightline speed with the current cars.
“You can choose the rear wing level to be fast in the high-speed grip limited corners,” he noted. “It's really important, because the second Lesmo, Ascari and Parabolica have got very long straights after them.
“So you're always trading speed through those corners versus your raceability and straight line speed.
“Obviously sector one particularly in qualifying is one low-speed corner and just lots of straights, or power limited sections, that are easily flat.
“I think this generation are cars and the characteristics of people's cars has led to a bit of a difference in rear wing philosophy.”
Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri
Mercedes given faith for 2024 F1 leap by Aston Martin, McLaren progress
Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri
Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri Krack praises Aston F1 stalwart who has scored more 2023 points than AlphaTauri
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
Krack: Aston Martin needs to "give our drivers a better car"
Krack: Aston Martin needs to "give our drivers a better car" Krack: Aston Martin needs to "give our drivers a better car"
Latest news
How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory
How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory How Dixon shrugged off “heated moments” for IndyCar finale victory
The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance
The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance The Kirkwood successor vying for an IndyCar chance
Why it's still too early to get excited about a potential Subaru WRC return
Why it's still too early to get excited about a potential Subaru WRC return Why it's still too early to get excited about a potential Subaru WRC return
Marketing aspects main hold up in Hamilton deal, say Mercedes
Marketing aspects main hold up in Hamilton deal, say Mercedes Marketing aspects main hold up in Hamilton deal, say Mercedes
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.