Aston Martin: People "judge too quickly" amid Stroll incident criticism
Aston Martin's Mike Krack thinks people "judge too quickly" in the wake of criticism Lance Stroll received for shoving his trainer at Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix.
Amid a tough 2023 campaign, Stroll's frustration boiled over after being knocked out in Q1 during Friday qualifying at Losail.
While storming out the back of the garage, he appeared to shove his trainer Henry Howe as he attempted to direct his driver to be weighed in parc ferme.
Stroll was investigated by the FIA's Compliance Officer and received a written warning for his behaviour, "reminding Lance of his responsibilities as a competitor bound by the FIA Code of Ethics".
In the FIA's statement it added that it "maintains a zero-tolerance stance against misconduct and condemns any actions that may lead to physical harassment”.
Stroll's outburst came during another difficult weekend which extended his streak of scoreless grand prix weekends to five, while seeing his gap to team-mate Fernando Alonso soar to a mammoth 136 points.
The divisive Canadian's behaviour was the subject of plenty of debate among fans and observers, but Aston's team boss Krack has outlined why the team itself isn't as concerned about the incident as people on the outside.
"You accumulate delivering below your own expectations and then the theme of frustration comes on at one point," Krack said.
"You take a football player off the pitch and he doesn't do high fives to the manager; he throws the jersey or throws the water bottles, we have seen that quite a lot.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, leaves his pit box
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
"And to be honest, I always try to delay this [media session] as much as possible to just try and get rid of the adrenaline, but I'm sure we run maybe 10 to 20 times less adrenaline on the pitwall than the drivers but you put the microphone straight away in front of them or you gauge every reaction that they do."
He added: "I think emotions is what we want from sportsmen and then if they react, we judge them quickly. We need to be careful with that.
"I think it goes one step too far when you have 10 people sitting on the sofa or in an air-conditioned room say, 'this is too much or you cannot do that'.
"I think we need to have a bit more respect for the drivers and for elite sportsmen, I would say.
"It's easy from the outside. I think we judge too quickly."
The Stroll incident drew parallels to Max Verstappen shoving Esteban Ocon at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix, for which the Dutchman was slapped with two days of public service by the FIA.
However, that incident involved violent behaviour towards competitors, rather than an internal altercation that was caught on the world feed.
Haas teases special USA F1 livery for revamped VF-23
F1 needs fix for third car rebuild rule breaches – Horner
Aston Martin wants to “prove” F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll
Aston Martin wants to “prove” F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll Aston Martin wants to “prove” F1 car handling shift is hurting Stroll
Why is Stroll having such a "rough" time with Aston Martin's 2023 F1 car
Why is Stroll having such a "rough" time with Aston Martin's 2023 F1 car Why is Stroll having such a "rough" time with Aston Martin's 2023 F1 car
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition
Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather
Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather
Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress
Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Latest news
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race with Acura
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race with Acura Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race with Acura
Glickenhaus will not return to WEC in 2024 with Le Mans Hypercar
Glickenhaus will not return to WEC in 2024 with Le Mans Hypercar Glickenhaus will not return to WEC in 2024 with Le Mans Hypercar
Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future
Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future
United Autosports announces Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort
United Autosports announces Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort United Autosports announces Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort
Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over
Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over Why Verstappen won't emulate past F1 champions who let up once the title was over
The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point
The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point The political skirmishes behind Benetton’s F1 turning point
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri’s star qualities
How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid
How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023 How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.