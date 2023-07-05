Subscribe
Main
Previous / Norris concerned over 'stupid and selfish' Silverstone F1 protest repeat Next / The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
Formula 1 / British GP News

Aston Martin F1 team partners with Valvoline, runs one-off British GP livery

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team has signed a deal with lubricants supplier Valvoline, which will be marked by a one-off livery for this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Aston Martin livery

Aramco subsidiary Valvoline Global has signed on to become the Silverstone outfit's long-term official lubricant partner.

At Silverstone Valvoline's red and blue V-shaped logo will feature on the engine cover, sidepod and front wing of the AMR23 car driven by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

The American company's branding will continue to feature throughout 2023 when Aston Martin reverts to its standard livery.

Earlier this year Aston Martin's title partner and prominent F1 sponsor Aramco completed a takeover of Valvoline for $2.65bn.

According to Aston Martin F1 team boss Mike Krack the long-term partnership with its new lubricant supplier will benefit the team's switch to Honda engines from 2026 onwards.

Aston Martin livery

Aston Martin livery

Photo by: Aston Martin

“Everyone at the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team is delighted to welcome Valvoline Global as our Official Lubricant Partner.

“From this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Valvoline Global will provide race-proven lubricants for our AMR23 to help drive performance.

"This long-term partnership with Valvoline Global will also benefit our new works power unit partnership with Honda from 2026 with bespoke lubricants.”

Read Also:

Valvoline has a long pedigree in motorsports, dating back to the early years of the sport in the late 19th century. Its recognisable colour scheme has been a regular fixture in the United States racing scene, with long associations in NASCAR, IndyCar and drag racing including an iconic IndyCar sponsorship with Al Unser Jr in the early 1990s.

Aston Martin livery

Aston Martin livery

Photo by: Aston Martin

It is currently partnered with the NASCAR Cup outfit Hendrick Motorsports that runs Kyle Larson, Chase Elliot, William Byron and Alex Bowman.

Valvoline has also sporadically appeared in F1, including a brief stint with Lotus in the late 1970s when it fuelled Mario Andretti's Lotus 79 to the 1978 world championship. It was last active in F1 as the lubricant supplier of the short-lived Marussia F1 team.

shares
comments

Related video

Norris concerned over 'stupid and selfish' Silverstone F1 protest repeat

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Formula 1

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration

Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration

Formula 1
British GP

Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin F1 team lodges protest against Austrian GP result

Aston Martin F1 team lodges protest against Austrian GP result

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Aston Martin F1 team lodges protest against Austrian GP result Aston Martin F1 team lodges protest against Austrian GP result

Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach

Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Latest news

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

F1 Formula 1

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

F1 Formula 1

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration

Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration

F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money

F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money

F1 Formula 1

F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe