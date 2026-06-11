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Antonelli feared for Mercedes F1 future during ‘dark’ 2025 slump

The 19-year-old is the F1 championship leader, but things could have turned out so differently

Ed Hardy Roberto Chinchero
Published:
Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli looks on inside the cockpit of his car ahead of a delayed start of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix after a red flag due to visibility at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa, on July 27, 2025. (Photo by YVES HERMAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YVES HERMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Formula 1 superstar Kimi Antonelli was left fearing for his future during an up-and-down rookie campaign that left the paddock wondering if Mercedes had promoted him too early.

The 19-year-old was fast-tracked through the single-seater ladder by the German marque, skipping F3 before just one season of F2 as he then replaced Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

Those were big shoes to fill for the teenager and as expected, his sprint pole in Miami plus three podiums as a rookie were marred by several needless mistakes that come with such raw talent.

Antonelli simply struggled for consistency scoring nine points finishes across the final 18 grands prix and during that run his boss Toto Wolff even labelled the Monza weekend as “underwhelming”.

So doubts about the Italian were there and many thought he should have learned his trade at a Mercedes customer like team-mate George Russell did with Williams for three years. 

“At one point in the season things on track weren’t going the way I wanted,” Antonelli, who finished seventh in the 2025 standings and 169 points behind Russell, told Autosport.

Antonelli crashed into Verstappen on lap one in Austria

Antonelli crashed into Verstappen on lap one in Austria

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images via Getty Images

“On top of that, rumours started circulating about a possible move to Alpine or Williams - rumours that were never denied. In situations like that, doubts inevitably arise, and there’s a risk of falling into a negative spiral.”

But tough moments are often the best lessons for young drivers and the 2026 regulation change marked the perfect opportunity for Antonelli to come back stronger.

It’s seen a move to more electrical cars with a near 50-50 split against the internal combustion engine, making battery management key during grands prix in a totally different style than before.

“During the winter break we worked a lot on that aspect,” added Antonelli. “It’s something we’re still working on today.

“We completed an intensive simulator programme, both to develop the car and to better understand this power unit, and become familiar with battery management.

“A large part of what I’m able to do today comes directly from the preparation work that started last year.”

Antonelli at 2026 Monaco GP

Antonelli at 2026 Monaco GP

Photo by: Erik Junius

The work certainly paid off as at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, Russell claimed the nimbler 2026 cars perfectly suit Antonelli’s driving style after he claimed a fifth, consecutive win.

It meant Antonelli extended his championship lead to 66 points over second-placed Hamilton after six rounds, while pre-season favourite Russell is 68 behind his team-mate.

So it’s been a storming start for the Mercedes teen, going beyond expectation, and no longer holding the fear that he had as a rookie.

“In my case I immediately found a good feeling with the car, unlike what happened last year,” said Antonelli. “I feel much more in control of the situation.

“I still make the occasional mistake, but overall I’m far more effective. I’m far less stressed than I was last year. Today I feel I’ve proved something and that I have greater control over the situation.

“I know I’ll be in Formula 1 next season, whereas last year there was a moment, during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, when everything around me seemed much darker.

“I went through a complicated time, but coming out of it made me mentally stronger, both as a driver and, above all, as a person.”

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