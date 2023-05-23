Subscribe
Previous / Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Next / Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?
Formula 1 News

Alpine warns F1 against "baking in" top team advantage

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer has warned Formula 1 against "baking in" an advantage for its top teams by leaving critical infrastructure projects included in the current cost cap.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

While the cost cap has been praised for bringing teams closer together and making F1 more sustainable, the traditional top teams continue enjoying an advantage with their existing infrastructure.

With most performance-related infrastructure projects included in the cost cap, there is little scope for teams that have to catch up without making drastic compromises elsewhere.

One exception is the construction of a new wind tunnel, which has specifically been exempted from the cost cap regulations and is something that Aston Martin has taken advantage of.

But other big-ticket items that are necessary for midfield teams to catch up do fall under the cost cap and its additional $36m capital expenditure allowance over a four-year period from 2022 to 2025.

Teams including Alpine and Williams have already brought up the issue in recent Formula 1 Commission meetings, with Alpine team principal Szafnauer urging F1 against "baking in an inequity" of infrastructure compared to teams such as Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

"We just need to get the FIA to allow a certain amount of infrastructure that's required by all the teams to be competitive or have the playing field be even not counting for the cost [cap]," Szafnauer said.

"Because otherwise, what you do is you bake in an inequity of infrastructure, because we do have a capital expenditure cost cap."

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

Szafnauer argued that certain projects are all but mandatory for all teams because of the new engine regulations in 2026.

Read Also:

The change in hybrid layout, with a much more powerful MGU-K and the removal of the MGU-H system, will require Alpine to construct a new gearbox dyno. If that project stays under the cost cap, that would severely hurt teams' ability to develop their cars elsewhere.

"Some of that CapEx cost cap has to be spent on regulations," Szafnauer explained.

"For example, the new regulation for '26, we need a new gearbox dyno. The gearbox dyno that we have now won't handle it, so you must spend that money.

"And then once you spend the money on a new gearbox dyno, you don't have enough to do the other things.

"So, the FIA has to - and we're working with them - just allow some infrastructure that's required for all to sit outside the cost caps.

"They allowed it for Aston Martin's wind tunnel, otherwise you'd never buy a new wind tunnel. If your cost cap [allowance] is 36 million, a wind tunnel is 70."

shares
comments

Related video

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Brown would welcome new F1 Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later"

Brown would welcome new F1 Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later"

Formula 1

Brown would welcome new F1 Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later" Brown would welcome new F1 Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later"

Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans

Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans

Formula 1

Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Alpine More
Alpine
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Alpine boss blasts F1 team’s performance as ‘amateurish’ at times

Alpine boss blasts F1 team’s performance as ‘amateurish’ at times

Formula 1
Miami GP

Alpine boss blasts F1 team’s performance as ‘amateurish’ at times Alpine boss blasts F1 team’s performance as ‘amateurish’ at times

Alpine's new F1 floor "overperformed" amid Baku disaster

Alpine's new F1 floor "overperformed" amid Baku disaster

Formula 1

Alpine's new F1 floor "overperformed" amid Baku disaster Alpine's new F1 floor "overperformed" amid Baku disaster

Latest news

Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture

Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture

NAS NASCAR

Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture

How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal

How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal

F1 Formula 1

How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal

Qatar 2023 Formula 1 tickets now on sale

Qatar 2023 Formula 1 tickets now on sale

F1 Formula 1

Qatar 2023 Formula 1 tickets now on sale Qatar 2023 Formula 1 tickets now on sale

F1 drivers face new speed limit for double yellows

F1 drivers face new speed limit for double yellows

F1 Formula 1

F1 drivers face new speed limit for double yellows F1 drivers face new speed limit for double yellows

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Alex Kalinuackas

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe