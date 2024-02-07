Subscribe
Formula 1 Alpine launch
Alpine takes covers off 2024 A524 F1 car

Alpine is the latest Formula 1 team to launch its 2024 season, taking the covers off the A524 car driven by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Alpine A524
In a season launch at its Enstone headquarters, that also included the unveiling of its hypercar for the World Endurance Championship, Alpine revealed the challenger that it hopes will return it to the front after dropping from fourth to sixth in 2023.
Alpine's livery, which was designed in collaboration with artist Felipe Pantone, sticks to its familiar combination of blue, pink and naked carbon black.
As was the case in previous seasons, Alpine will race with a predominantly blue car at the majority of the 24 grands prix, but will switch to a pink livery at an expanded eight races at the behest of its main sponsor BWT.
Alpine A524 pink livery

Alpine A524 pink livery

Photo by: Alpine

Alpine claims it has gone bold with its 2024 car design to the break the stalemate after witnessing rivals Aston Martin and McLaren make great strides last year.
The team says the A524 is a "brand-new concept created for the next two seasons and is marked by innovative solutions as a result of learnings from previous iterations. The bold approach will allow the team to apply a stronger development path across the next two campaigns."
Technical director Matt Harman said: "The A524 approach has been aggressive but deliberate in the fact we are creating a wider scope to add performance to the car. We have really focused on learning and reacting to what we have learnt rather than on results.
"The project has been bold where we have focused on realising concepts, which we aim to add to the car. We’ve built ourselves a strong platform to add performance when we can and we have set ourselves targets to deliver those."
Alpine A524

Alpine A524

Photo by: Alpine

Ocon and Gasly remain on board for a second consecutive season as an all-French driver pairing.
“It goes without saying that I am super excited for the season and I cannot wait to jump back in the car and go racing again," said Ocon, who finished 12th in the 2023 standings, four points behind Gasly.
"This time of the year is exciting as it is the moment we see what the team has produced. I have seen drawings, been on the simulator but, obviously, not yet seen or sampled the complete, real thing. That will wait until shakedown but it’s a nice moment for the team as it’s the culmination of thousands of hours of hard work."
Alpine A524

Alpine A524

Photo by: Alpine

Classified 11th last year, Gasly says he feel much better prepared for his second season at Enstone following last year's switch from AlphaTauri.
“I would say that I am in a much better place right now than this time 12 months ago," he added. "I know exactly all the people I’m working with, I know all the processes and how to get the best out of those around me and out of myself.
"It is nice to have continuity and building on the foundations that we created last year. I am confident that I can attack the season straight away and maximise the full potential of the team."
Alpine A524

Alpine A524

Photo by: Alpine

