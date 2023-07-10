Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi
Alpine has shuffled its senior management structure in a bid to help provide better clarity for all of its motorsport activities – including Formula 1.
With Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi embarking on ambitious plans to expand sales of the French sportscar manufacturer, he felt that the company’s motorsport activities needed to be given more attention than he could provide himself.
As a result, he has appointed Alpine’s F1 engine chief Bruno Famin as VP of Alpine Motorsports.
Famin will report directly to Rossi and will manage all of the company’s motorsport activities. This includes Formula 1, sportscar racing and its Rally-Raid ambitions, where Alpine is providing technical support to Dacia on its Dakar project. He will also lead the Alpine Academy, its young driver programme.
Although taking on the new responsibilities, Famin will continue to serve as the head of its F1 and motorsport engine division at Viry-Chatillon, where he has served as managing director since the start of the 2022 season.
The change in structure will mean that Alpine’s F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer will report directly to him from now on.
Bruno Famin, Executive Director of Alpine Racing
Photo by: Alpine
Famin has been chosen because of his vast experience in motorsport, having originally begun his career at Peugeot.
Having worked on various projects, such as the famous 905, he was made technical director of Peugeot Sport in 2005 and was made director of the company in 2012 – helping the company achieve Le Mans success with the 908 as well as a Pikes Peak victory in 2013 with Sebastian Loeb.
He also helped lead the company to three Dakar Rally victories between 2016 and 2018, as well as the 2015 World Rallycross Championship.
After moving to the FIA in 2019, where he became director of operations, he was signed up by Alpine for 2022 to head its engine division, as part of a company reshuffle aimed at pushing forward with its F1 ambitions.
The change of role for Famin comes as Rossi has elected to create several hubs to oversee various elements of the Alpine company. He has already appointed Philippe Krief as VP, Engineering and Product Performance, and Antonino Labate as VP, Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience.
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix
McLaren still “pretty terrible” in low speed, says Norris
Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll in British GP
Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll in British GP Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll in British GP
Why Alpine "need" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward
Why Alpine "need" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward Why Alpine "need" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward
Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive
Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive
Latest news
Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours
Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours
Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending
Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending
Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories
Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories
What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team
What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings
The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic
How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.