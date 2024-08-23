Alpine promotes Doohan to F1 race seat for 2025
Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan has been given the nod to become Pierre Gasly’s F1 team-mate next year
Alpine has finally confirmed that Jack Doohan will race for its Formula 1 team in 2025, as predicted by Autosport.
The French manufacturer has been evaluating options for a replacement for the Haas-bound Esteban Ocon for several months.
With its efforts to lure Carlos Sainz on board having failed, it has elected to hand its young driver Doohan the opportunity. The Australian will be team-mate to Pierre Gasly.
Doohan, who has acted as reserve for the past two seasons, will be the first Alpine Academy driver to step up to a race seat with the F1 squad.
Speaking about his opportunity, Doohan said: “I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with BWT Alpine F1 Team.
“I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team’s senior management. There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up.
“It’s exceptionally satisfying to be the first graduate of the Alpine Academy to be in a race seat with the team and I’m extremely thankful to those who supported me along the way to make this a reality. It's an exciting moment, a proud day for my family, and I look forward to taking it all in and pushing hard behind the scenes.”
Jack Doohan, Alpine A524
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
New Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes added: ”We are very excited to promote Jack into the race seat from next season and, in doing so, giving him the opportunity to showcase his skill and talent in Formula 1.
"Jack will become the first driver to graduate from the Alpine Academy into a race driver position with the team, so that is exceptionally pleasing for the team and its young driver pathway.
“Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential. He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team.
“Alongside Pierre, we have a well-balanced driver line-up with a good combination between youthful energy, experience, and pure speed. We look forward to working with both Jack and Pierre in order to keep developing the car and bring the team up the grid.”
Doohan is the son of five-time 500cc motorcycling world champion Mick and has achieved success on the junior single-seater ladder. He was runner-up in the 2021 F3 championship and finished third overall in F2 in 2023.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Jack Doohan's route to Formula 1 with Alpine
Doohan close to Alpine F1 2025 race deal
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Ocon: FIA shouldn't backtrack on restricting 2026 F1 aero rules
Alpine plans 'quite big' upgrade forming basis of 2025 car
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit
Latest news
Live: F1 Dutch GP updates - FP2
F1 Dutch GP: Russell heads FP2 from Piastri with Verstappen in fifth
Stella refutes Norris "not performing at world champion level" comments
Mir 'cannot be competitive in any area' with current Honda MotoGP bike
Autosport Plus
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024
On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion
How an unorthodox Monaco photography challenge yielded memorable results
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments