Previous / F1 sprint race format prompts Ferrari to avoid Imola upgrades Next / Hamilton has 'no plans' to remove jewellery despite F1 clampdown
Formula 1 News

Alpine outlines "intense" Piastri F1 reserve role

Oscar Piastri's test and reserve role with Alpine will have a unique intensity to it as the team prepares him for Formula 1, says the manufacturer's CEO Laurent Rossi.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Alpine outlines "intense" Piastri F1 reserve role

The Australian has found himself without a race seat this season off the back of three consecutive titles in Formula Renault, Formula 3 and Formula 2.

Winning the F2 title in his rookie season effectively left him with nowhere to go this year, with the Alpine seats filled by Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso.

That prompted the team to instead put Piastri in its test and reserve driver role.

However, Rossi is adamant that the year on the sidelines won't hamper Piastri's rapid development, with the team effectively redesigning the role around him.

That includes Piastri taking part in every test and simulator session, as well as playing an active role in briefings on race weekends.

"It's going to be an extensive testing programme, a lot of test days, a lot of kilometres, a lot of simulator," said Rossi, when asked by Autosport about the unique version of the role.

"Usually, we don't have the same drivers doing all of the test days or the simulator, only because it helps having different points of view.

"But we feel that Oscar can probably bring more than less seasoned drivers on the simulator, first of all. And will get more out of an extensive programme on track and off track in the simulator.

"He's going to learn a lot and bring a lot to us as well.

"Plus, we are including him a bit more in depth than other drivers in the briefing room of the data analysis.

"He's also looking at other cars and their driving lines and providing potential feedback on the way the cars behave, or even the drivers, how they take some turns and stuff like that.

"Oscar has better input, better feedback, because you can rely on it. It's not like someone is saying something, and you're like, 'yeah right, what do you know?'.

"So he's getting a lot of information, a lot of experience and expertise. It's much more intense than a rookie or reserve driver programme will [usually] get.

"Even compared to last year, my reserve driver was not necessarily involved in all those briefings or debriefs. Clearly not doing all of the tests. Clearly not going on the simulator so much. And that's normal.

"Oscar is doing it all."

Oscar Piastri, Alpine A521

Oscar Piastri, Alpine A521

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

There are also plans to have Piastri take part in free practice sessions later in the season.

According to Rossi, the team would have loved to have done so in Melbourne to make a splash for Piastri's home race, but the new regulations and new layout meant it couldn't happen.

"We loved the idea, I loved the idea," he said. "It would have been a great story.

"But, to be honest, those cars are brand new. They are still rather fragile for all teams. The drivers are still learning and we are still learning, so any FP, even FP1, is important.

"The track is new as well. So it was a perfect storm. And we don't have a lot of spare parts.

"It's one thing to be the regular driver and break the car, it's another thing to put that pressure on a rookie, as talented as he is. If suddenly you go and destroy the chassis, for any reason, then you are like Haas, now you don't have a spare chassis.

"There were too many parameters going against it. So sadly we decided it will be later in the season.

"We have a couple of grands prix that are earmarked as possible. Think about grands prix where the drivers are very comfortable because they've raced on that track like a billion times and FP1 is not that important. That could be an option. And/or grands prix where stakes are perhaps less high."

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in Autosport's driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc's Melbourne masterclass

How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger's recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? STUART CODLING thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1's big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2022
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton's demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
