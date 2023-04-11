Subscribe
Previous / De Vries: No “game changer” updates coming for AlphaTauri F1 car
Formula 1 News

Alpine: Longer gaps between races early in F1 seasons could be "a way forward"

Formula 1 should consider deliberately repeating the 2023 season’s early and unintended four-week break between grands prix in future calendars, according to Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Matt Kew
By:
Alpine: Longer gaps between races early in F1 seasons could be "a way forward"

The widely predicted collapse of the optimistic plans to reinstate the Chinese Grand Prix for the first time since 2019 has created a protracted gap between the Australian and Azerbaijan rounds.

Usually, a similarly sizable window between races that has allowed much of the paddock to take time off is reserved for the traditional August summer break.

But as the calendar has grown to a record 23 races for this year, with plans afoot to add extra qualifying sessions for sprint race weekends, team bosses reckon championship organisers should look to repeat the down time to help sustain their work force.

Szafnauer reckons it could be “a way forward” for F1, saying: “This break, although not planned, in a calendar that has 23 races and a lot back-to-backs and triple headers, it's nice to have a three week-break now, a three-week break in August and a break at Christmas.

“Maybe if it's just so by luck that we gain the knowledge [from the unplanned trial run in 2023] that it's good to do it this way.

“Maybe it should be by design in the future. I know the season just started but it's not about just the start of the season because a lot of people have worked hard over the winter, prepared the car for testing, then the races and now to have a bit of a break just helps you in what's coming up.

“And then in August, you have another break. It might be a way forward.”

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team, is interviewed

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team, is interviewed

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner reckoned the disrupted schedule did not alter his outfit’s plans to introduce car upgrades, the timeline for which has long since been decided.

Read Also:

However, he did echo Szafnauer’s comments that the interlude would allow team personnel to recharge before the largely European run to the summer break, which follows the Belgian GP on 30 July.

Steiner said: “Our development plan is set before and this break doesn’t make a real difference because the race team doesn’t work on the developments of the car but it’s more for the race team.

“There’s an opportunity to have a little bit of rest because the rest of the season will be tough.

“I just said to the guys, ‘Take it easy in these three weeks, don’t do anything I wouldn’t be doing’.

“The development is ongoing. It was planned already last year, what we are doing, but obviously it helps when you don’t have to bring it to China. If you had something planned for China, you have a little bit more time to make it better and get more prepared, also with data after the first races.

“But the main thing is the guys should relax a little bit to be ready for the tough part of the season.”

shares
comments

Related video

De Vries: No “game changer” updates coming for AlphaTauri F1 car
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

Formula 1

Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races

Wolff: F1 must shape rules with 'Stanley knife' not 'baseball bat'

Wolff: F1 must shape rules with 'Stanley knife' not 'baseball bat'

Formula 1
Australian GP

Wolff: F1 must shape rules with 'Stanley knife' not 'baseball bat' Wolff: F1 must shape rules with 'Stanley knife' not 'baseball bat'

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jonathan Noble

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.