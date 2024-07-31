Alpine announces Oakes as new F1 team principal

Alpine has announced that Hitech F2 and F3 boss Oliver Oakes will be its team principal after the Formula 1 summer break.

As revealed by Autosport over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, Oakes had emerged as the lead candidate to replace the outgoing Bruno Famin, who will be returning to work at Renault’s Viry-Chatillon base.

Oakes arrives at Alpine with a wealth of experience in motorsport, having been a former world karting champion and, having taken the healm of Hitech, delivering victories in all levels it has competed in.

At 36, Oakes will also be F1’s second youngest ever team boss – following in the footsteps of Christian Horner who took over at Red Bull in 2005 when he was 31 years old.

Speaking about his appointment, which was endorsed by Renault CEO Luca de Meo and F1 advisor Flavio Briatore, Oakes said: “I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for this opportunity to lead BWT Alpine F1 Team back to competitiveness.

“The team has talented people and excellent resources at its core, and I am confident that we can accomplish a great deal together during the remainder of this season and the longer term. I look forward to getting started after the summer break.”

Briatore said that the decision to appoint Oakes was a deliberate move to put faith in new talent.

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal Alpine F1 Team, Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor, Alpine F1 Photo by: Alpine

“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Oli Oakes for our Formula 1 project,” said the Italian.

“Oli is highly talented with a great record of leadership and success in racing. His move into this role is a great example of the strength and belief we have in our team and by young, upcoming people, and I’m excited to work closely with him with a joint focus on moving up the grid and winning races.”

Renault CEO de Meo added: “It is a pleasure to welcome Oli to the team and for him to become one of the youngest team principals that this sport has ever seen.

“This team is being built for future success and this is highlighted by Oli’s appointment in a senior role. We look forward to harnessing his enthusiasm, energy and passion for racing and realising that mindset across the entire team.”