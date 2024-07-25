All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin

Alpine looks set for another major change with team principal switch expected soon

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Bruno Famin, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team

Bruno Famin, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Alpine is poised for a further shake-up of its Formula 1 operation, with Hitech F2 and F3 boss Oliver Oakes expected to become its new team principal.

With the French manufacturer squad undergoing huge change amid a push by new F1 advisor Flavio Briatore, it appears that no stone is being left unturned in its bid to get back to the front.

Watch: F1 Belgian Grand Prix - News from Spa's Paddock

And just a few days after it was revealed that a deal to switch to Mercedes customer engines from 2026 is all but done (and could even happen in 2025), moving it away from its own Renault works power units, it has now emerged that a change of management is on the cards too.

Sources have revealed that current team principal Bruno Famin, who has run things since he assumed control following the departure of predecessor Otmar Szafnauer at the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix, will soon step back from the role.

The Frenchman arrived at Enstone from his previous role at the manufacturer’s Viry-Chatillon engine factory, with staff there having been informed this week that a review is underway to plot a future for the facility should the F1 project be canned.

Famin had originally only become team principal on an interim basis, and never intended to stay in the team principal role for the long term. However, a lack of obvious alternatives meant he continued in the position.

However, with Briatore now pushing hard to get a plan in place for the long term, it is understood that now is a good opportunity for a transition to happen – potentially over the summer break.

Bruno Famin, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team, Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor, Alpine F1 and Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team

Bruno Famin, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team, Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor, Alpine F1 and Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

High-level sources have indicated that favourite for the role is Oakes, who has earned a name for himself as the team principal of the successful Hitech F3 and F2 teams.

He is a former world karting champion who competed in junior categories before setting up his own kart team in 2011. He then expanded his activities into single-seaters as he became involved with the Hitech team in 2015.

Hitech currently races in F3, F2, GB3, British F4 and the Formula 4 UAE series. Back in 2023, it also registered its interest in entering F1 as part of the new team tender process, but its application did not advance to the final stage.

Alpine has declined to comment on the matter, but Famin himself is scheduled to speak in an official FIA press conference at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing
Next article Hamilton: Verstappen needs "to act like a world champion" after radio outbursts

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes abandons new floor after Spa practice struggles

Mercedes abandons new floor after Spa practice struggles

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Mercedes abandons new floor after Spa practice struggles
Verstappen and Lambiase clear air over Hungarian GP radio outburst

Verstappen and Lambiase clear air over Hungarian GP radio outburst

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Verstappen and Lambiase clear air over Hungarian GP radio outburst
Jon Noble: Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Jon Noble: Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jon Noble: Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
Alpine
More from
Alpine
Ben Hunt: The questions lingering as Famin becomes Alpine's latest F1 fall guy

Ben Hunt: The questions lingering as Famin becomes Alpine's latest F1 fall guy

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Ben Hunt: The questions lingering as Famin becomes Alpine's latest F1 fall guy
What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans

What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans

Formula 1
Belgian GP
What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Latest news

Live: F1 Belgian GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

Live: F1 Belgian GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Live: F1 Belgian GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 as Stroll crashes

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 as Stroll crashes

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 as Stroll crashes
Mercedes abandons new floor after Spa practice struggles

Mercedes abandons new floor after Spa practice struggles

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Mercedes abandons new floor after Spa practice struggles
Alpine's F1 upheaval continues with major changes on track

Alpine's F1 upheaval continues with major changes on track

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alpine's F1 upheaval continues with major changes on track

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Jon Noble: Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Jon Noble: Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The Verstappen broadside that underlines Ferrari's alarming recent slump

The Verstappen broadside that underlines Ferrari's alarming recent slump

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The Verstappen broadside that underlines Ferrari's alarming recent slump
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe