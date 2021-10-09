Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Leclerc's Turkish GP third on F1 grid came despite "tricky" set-up Next / Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey

By:
Co-author:
Sergio Lillo

Fernando Alonso has been summoned to see the stewards at Formula 1's Turkish Grand Prix for allegedly not slowing for double waved yellows in qualifying.

Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey

The Spaniard produced one of his most competitive showings of the year at Istanbul on Saturday, as he comfortably got through to Q3 before grabbing fifth spot on the grid.

But the Alpine driver is at risk of a grid drop if he is found guilty of not having slowed enough during a lap in the early stages of Q1 when warning flags were out.

The FIA is quite clear that drivers need to effectively abandon any qualifying lap they are on if the double yellows are shown.

In event notes sent to teams, F1 race director Michael Masi states: "Any driver passing through a double waved yellow marshalling sector must reduce speed significantly and be prepared to change direction or stop.

"In order for the stewards to be satisfied that any such driver has complied with these requirements it must be clear that he has not attempted to set a meaningful lap time, for practical purposes this means the driver should abandon the lap (this does not necessarily mean he has to pit as the track could well be clear the following lap)."

Speaking before news of the summons appeared, Alonso hailed his performance on Saturday as perhaps his strongest of the year so far.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Speaking to DAZN F1, he said: "The truth is that I am very happy. It was probably the best Saturday of the year. We came from the best race in terms of competitiveness in Sochi, and now I felt good as well.

"Always in the almost wet conditions we were fourth, fifth, sixth, and now in Q3 as well, when normally we drop to ninth or so.

"With Hamilton's penalty we will start fifth on the clean side and with the medium tyres we qualified with in Q2. So it's been a good Saturday. Let's see how we finish the job tomorrow."

Alonso's visit to the stewards comes on the same weekend when he suggested that there was a lack of consistently in the FIA policing of incidents.

Speaking on Thursday in reference to Lando Norris escaping a penalty in Russia for crossing the pit lane entry line, an offence that Yuki Tsunoda was punished for in Austria, Alonso said: "There are different rules for different people, or different, let's say, talks the week after for different people.

"Let's see the next one that crosses the white line on the pit entry. Let's see which nationality he is and which penalty he will get."

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc's Turkish GP third on F1 grid came despite "tricky" set-up

Previous article

Leclerc's Turkish GP third on F1 grid came despite "tricky" set-up

Next article

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

6 h
2
Formula 1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

44 min
3
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole

2 h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

1 h
5
Formula 1

Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey

1 h
Latest news
Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton
F1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

44m
Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’
F1

Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’

52m
Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP
F1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

1 h
Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey
F1

Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey

1 h
Leclerc's Turkish GP third on F1 grid came despite "tricky" set-up
F1

Leclerc's Turkish GP third on F1 grid came despite "tricky" set-up

1 h
Latest videos
What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza 08:41
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Leclerc's Turkish GP third on F1 grid came despite "tricky" set-up Turkish GP
Formula 1

Leclerc's Turkish GP third on F1 grid came despite "tricky" set-up

Tost: F1 staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go' Turkish GP
Formula 1

Tost: F1 staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alpine reveals set-up ‘drift’ triggered Alonso/Ocon differences Turkish GP
Formula 1

Alpine reveals set-up ‘drift’ triggered Alonso/Ocon differences

Alonso: Alpine “ultra competitive” in best F1 race of year Russian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine “ultra competitive” in best F1 race of year

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Trending Today

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
21 h
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021

Latest news

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.