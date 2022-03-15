Tickets Subscribe
Previous / FIA surprised by variation in F1 sidepod designs under new rules
Formula 1 News

Alonso still good enough to win F1 title, says Brundle

Fernando Alonso still has what it takes to win another Formula 1 world championship given the right car, reckons Sky F1 expert Martin Brundle.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Alonso still good enough to win F1 title, says Brundle

While Alonso at 40 is now the oldest driver on the grid, Brundle thinks that the Spaniard is still in good enough shape to take on and beat much younger rivals.

And he thinks F1 is a very different environment in offering opportunity for the older generation, like Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, than it was when he was racing in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

“Fernando, if he was in the Mercedes, I think he's got a world championship potential,” said Brundle about the current Alpine driver.

“That's how he's driving. He seems to have all the old aggression. They're in such a good shape mentally, physically, hydration, nutrition, this age barrier doesn't exist.

“The cars are not as physical with the absolute loads. With power steering and all that, they are not as physical as they used to be.

“Plus they're not all smashed up and limping like my generation, who had a few hits on the head. So they're in great nick.

“And they're experienced, especially with a massive change that we just had in the regulation. So I think Fernando is still one of the best on the grid.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Alpine

But Alonso himself does not align with Brundle's thoughts on one key aspect; that winning the championship would only be possible in the Mercedes.

"No, I hope it's on the Alpine, so I disagree with that,” he said when asked for a response to Brundle’s comments.

“We think that we can have a chance maybe, with a new set of regulations that started this year. In a short/medium term programme, Alpine should be capable of fighting for the championship.

“That's why we are here and why we work so hard. There is the budget cap in place, there are other things that F1 went into. And I think there is a possibility for everyone, and that is why Alpine and Groupe Renault in general is here."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Brundle believes that the F1 grid is made stronger by having experienced driver like Alonso and Vettel still showing well.

“I think a Formula 1 grid always benefits from world class drivers like Fernando and Seb, and the young guns going for them,” he added.

“That's perfect that sort of transition. I think Kimi kind of had his best and couldn't wait to get out in the end. That was the right decision.

“Isn't it the same in any sport with the young chargers coming through. You need the barometer of world champions like Seb and Fernando.”

Autosport.com
