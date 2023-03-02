Subscribe
Previous / Albon: Williams F1 looks like slowest team in Bahrain Next / Mercedes has fixed Bahrain F1 testing balance woes "pretty easily"
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Alonso raced with broken bones during 2022 F1 season

Fernando Alonso has revealed he raced with broken bones in his hand during 2022, ahead of his Aston Martin Formula 1 team-mate Lance Stroll returning from injury this weekend.

Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Alonso raced with broken bones during 2022 F1 season

The injury was sustained when the Spaniard crashed into the wall during Q3 in Australia last year. Alonso suffered a hydraulics failure aboard his Alpine to end a lap headlined by the fastest second sector of any driver.

While the two-time F1 champion did not miss a race, he did continue to sport bandages on his wrist through to the Monaco Grand Prix four rounds later.

Speaking ahead of the 2023 season opener in Bahrain, the 41-year-old explained that he had still suffered with the effects of breaking bones in his hands until August.

Asked by Autosport to relay his experience, Alonso said: “In my case, I broke a few bones in both hands last year.

“So, until August, I was not fully recovered. I had some pain, but we love driving!”

This comes ahead of Stroll making an unexpected return this weekend, after the Aston Martin driver was involved in a pre-season cycling incident in Spain while building his fitness.

Although the team reported only “minor injuries”, Aston keeping coy on the finer details led to paddock speculation that Stroll had broken wrists and required lasting specialist treatment.

However, on the Thursday ahead of the Sakhir race, the team announced the Canadian’s swift return following a procedure.

This means Aston reserve driver and FIA F2 champion Felipe Drugovich - who stood in for Stroll during last week's test and was on standby - will not make his F1 race debut this weekend.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In deference to Stroll’s speedy comeback, Alonso praised his new stablemate’s desire to win.

Alonso, who reckoned his and Stroll’s injuries were “very different things”, added: “I don’t know exactly what Lance has. It’s a private thing… he will check on the car, obviously.

“It’s already very good news that he’s here and he will try. That shows his desire to win and his motivation to win with this team.

"This is even fighting for whatever position we can this weekend. He’s here ready to try. That’s a very good sign.”

Although team boss Mike Krack admitted during pre-season testing in Bahrain last week that Stroll had yet to experience the AMR23 in the Silverstone simulator, Alonso revealed Stroll has since undertaken sessions after keeping in communication with the team throughout.

“We’ve been in contact from day one,” said Alonso.

“So, Lance was updated on everything during the test. We spoke with him during lunch and also in the evening sessions.

“He was at the simulator the last few days as well giving us feedback, so we were on the same page basically on real time.”

shares
comments

Albon: Williams F1 looks like slowest team in Bahrain

Mercedes has fixed Bahrain F1 testing balance woes "pretty easily"
Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Can Aston Martin really give Alonso a quick car for F1 2023?

Can Aston Martin really give Alonso a quick car for F1 2023?

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Can Aston Martin really give Alonso a quick car for F1 2023? Can Aston Martin really give Alonso a quick car for F1 2023?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Alonso to test for Aston Martin alone as F1 team awaits Stroll update

Alonso to test for Aston Martin alone as F1 team awaits Stroll update

Formula 1

Alonso to test for Aston Martin alone as F1 team awaits Stroll update Alonso to test for Aston Martin alone as F1 team awaits Stroll update

Latest news

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

INDY IndyCar

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023? Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season

Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season

F1 Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

F1 Formula 1

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Stuart Codling

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Somerfield

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.