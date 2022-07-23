Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes: No guarantee proposed 2023 F1 floor changes would suit car design Next / F1 French GP: Leclerc pips Verstappen to pole after Sainz tow
Formula 1 / French GP News

Alonso primed for Alpine LMDh seat once F1 stint ends

Alpine plans to hand Fernando Alonso a drive in its LMDh programme, leading to him returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans once his Formula 1 career is over.

Luke Smith
By:
Alonso primed for Alpine LMDh seat once F1 stint ends

Two-time F1 world champion Alonso enjoyed his first foray into sportscar racing in 2018, linking up with Toyota’s LMP1 programme to win Le Mans outright in 2018 and 2019, as well as the World Endurance Championship title.

Upon returning to F1 in 2021, Alonso dropped all other outside racing commitments, but has always been clear about his desire to return to Le Mans in the future.

Alpine has been racing in WEC’s Hypercar category since 2021 with a grandfathered LMP1 car, but is set to embark on a new LMDh programme from 2024, entering two cars to the series in collaboration with Signatech.

The programme is set to operate in tandem with the F1 operation, which has raced under the Alpine banner since 2021 when Renault’s works team was rebranded.

#36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 - Gibson of Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

#36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 - Gibson of Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

Photo by: Morgese / Gandolfi

Alpine boss Laurent Rossi has previously said Alonso would be an option for its WEC team, but revealed on Saturday in France that talks about a future switch to the marque’s LMDh squad was part of ongoing discussions surrounding a new F1 deal for the Spaniard.

“It’s always been part of the discussion, last year even when we were discussing for the renewal for this year,” Rossi said when asked about talks by Autosport.

“We talked about the fact that Fernando is a legend of the sport, but also a legend of the Renault Group. For us, he’s the champion.

“He was always going to have a seat in LMDh the day he switches, he will be welcome, it’s his team. So obviously this is part of the discussion.

“We actually made that decision [to embark on the programme] also thinking about him in the first place.”

Alonso has shown little sign of wishing to call time on his F1 career despite being the oldest driver on the grid at 40, stating on multiple occasions that he thinks 2022 is his most competitive season in a decade.

Oscar Piastri, Alpine Academy

Oscar Piastri, Alpine Academy

Photo by: Alpine

Rossi is confident both Alonso and Alpine’s reserve driver, Oscar Piastri, will be on the F1 grid next season, with Piastri likely to get loaned out to another team. 

Piastri rose through Alpine’s junior ranks by winning the F2 and F3 titles in consecutive years before spending this year in a reserve role.

Alpine currently has two academy drivers in Formula 2 - Jack Doohan and Olli Caldwell - as well as Caio Collet and Victor Martins racing in Formula 3.

Rossi said that Alpine wanted to take a “rationalised approach” towards the academy, noting that the LMDh programme could also create some driving opportunities for its juniors beyond F2.

“There’s plenty of options for them to be in the waiting seat [before F1],” Rossi said.

“Reserve [driver] of course is one. We’re going to have LMDh soon available.

“So we feel like we can manage this pipeline of drivers than we have done in the very recent past, where we have a flurry of good talent and not enough seats.

“That is what we’re going to try and do.”

shares
comments
Mercedes: No guarantee proposed 2023 F1 floor changes would suit car design
Previous article

Mercedes: No guarantee proposed 2023 F1 floor changes would suit car design
Next article

F1 French GP: Leclerc pips Verstappen to pole after Sainz tow

F1 French GP: Leclerc pips Verstappen to pole after Sainz tow
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Hamilton: Win is ‘going to be a while’ if France F1 form continues French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Win is ‘going to be a while’ if France F1 form continues

Mercedes: No guarantee proposed 2023 F1 floor changes would suit car design French GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: No guarantee proposed 2023 F1 floor changes would suit car design

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Norris: Splitting Mercedes in French GP qualifying "a surprise"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Splitting Mercedes in French GP qualifying "a surprise"

McLaren's Lando Norris admits that it was a “rewarding surprise” to split the two Mercedes drivers and qualify fifth for the French Grand Prix.

Ocon: Fundamental car issue triggered “terrible qualifying”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Fundamental car issue triggered “terrible qualifying”

Esteban Ocon said he had a "terrible qualifying" at Formula 1's French Grand Prix thanks to what he called a fundamental issue with his Alpine A522.

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for the Formula 1 French Grand Prix after topping qualifying. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Mercedes has no answer for "no performance" at French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has no answer for "no performance" at French GP

Mercedes has no answer yet to what has gone wrong with its form at Formula 1's French Grand Prix, as it was left ruing "no performance" from its W13.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline Plus

The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
14 h
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP Plus

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s team-mate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Plus

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Plus

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Plus

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as STUART CODLING explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.