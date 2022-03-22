Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why high drag wing clouds Mercedes F1 power doubts Next / Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover
Formula 1 News

Alonso: Overtaking in F1 still difficult despite 2022 rules

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso thinks that following other cars has been made easier by the 2022 rules, but overtaking will still be difficult in Formula 1 this year.

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Alonso: Overtaking in F1 still difficult despite 2022 rules

The new technical regulations, which placed an emphasis on downforce generated through the floor, were put in place to make it easier for cars to stay in the wake of the car in front through corners thanks to a reduction in turbulent air.

While several drivers are reporting after last weekend's season opening Bahrain Grand Prix that following others has been made easier, Alonso thinks the jury is still out on whether there will genuinely be more overtaking this year.

The Alpine driver suggests drivers will still need a significant speed difference to pull off moves, which is generally only the case when there's a major difference in tyre life between two cars.

"Following was definitely easier. We spotted already in the test that it was easier to follow cars, but overtaking is still not as easy as it seems on TV," the Spaniard cautioned.

"I think all the overtaking we saw today was because one car had two seconds more pace on newer tyres than others.

"I met cars that I was two seconds faster [than] and I overtook in a few corners. And I also met cars that were two seconds faster than me and they overtook me in two or three corners.

'I think the tyre is the biggest differentiating factor still, not the following. So, we need to see, we need to drive more races."

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 A522

Photo by: Erik Junius

Alonso's teammate Ocon thinks F1's 2022 rules are "a step in the right direction" although he also pointed out that the tow and DRS mechanism are less powerful on the new generation of cars.

"DRS is actually less powerful than it was and towing in general is less powerful than it was," he explained after finishing seventh.

"I think you can overtake; you can follow a lot closer than before. And the car is less affected by following another one, so that's going very much in the right direction, but it still does affect you a little bit.

"But it has reduced the towing effect quite a lot. I think what makes it very easy to pass on the moves you saw is probably the tyre difference."

Mercedes driver George Russell said he didn't actually feel much of a difference at all from either the ability to follow or from Pirelli's new tyres.

"It didn't feel massively different from within to be honest," he argued.

"It's definitely not worse following, Bahrain's always difficult because of the surface and the tyres don't seem to be a huge improvement on last year and we're still sliding around quite a lot.

"And that's made it much harder with the 40-50 kg increase in car mass, so it's definitely not as enjoyable to drive."

Lando Norris, who endured a torrid weekend with McLaren, said he was "expecting more" from the 2022 rules, although he struggled in general with a car that lacks downforce at the best of times.

"It was tough," Norris said after finishing a lowly 15th. "It wasn't as good as I was expecting, which is a bit frustrating. I was expecting a little bit more."

Read Also:

"When you get close, you still just slide at the rear as easy as you need to and you lose the front, the tyres get hot, you just go off a cliff again.

"I would say it's a little bit better, but you still lose a lot of downforce. I'd say maybe not as much as everyone was hoping for."

shares
comments

Related video

Why high drag wing clouds Mercedes F1 power doubts
Previous article

Why high drag wing clouds Mercedes F1 power doubts
Next article

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Horner: Brutal double DNF in F1 Bahrain GP is Red Bull's "worst nightmare" Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Horner: Brutal double DNF in F1 Bahrain GP is Red Bull's "worst nightmare"

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "grateful" for surprise Bahrain F1 podium

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alpine forced to end Barcelona F1 testing early after car fire Barcelona February Testing
Formula 1

Alpine forced to end Barcelona F1 testing early after car fire

Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked: Schumacher, Lauda, Alonso and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked: Schumacher, Lauda, Alonso and more

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Latest news

McLaren brakes anomaly highlights rawness of F1 2022 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren brakes anomaly highlights rawness of F1 2022 cars

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Alonso: Overtaking in F1 still difficult despite 2022 rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Overtaking in F1 still difficult despite 2022 rules

Why high drag wing clouds Mercedes F1 power doubts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why high drag wing clouds Mercedes F1 power doubts

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Plus

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form

Formula 1
30m
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Plus

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Max Verstappen’s fight for victory in the opening race of Formula 1’s new era and his first as defending world champion was ultimately ended by a fuel pump problem, although an unseen mechanical woe became key to him losing out to Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary Plus

Why F1 teams still deem windtunnel investment necessary

Formula 1 has set itself on the path towards outlawing aerodynamic research in windtunnels – but until that time comes, says PAT SYMONDS, teams will still pour money into these facilities

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive Plus

The issues F1 must consider amid its ruthless expansion drive

Formula 1 is beginning to tackle serious questions about its environmental credibility and sustainability with firm action, but against a backdrop of burnout and a relentlessly expanding schedule. Something’s got to give, says MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2022
Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2 Plus

Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2

Guanyu Zhou is the first Chinese driver to secure a full-time F1 drive – and he’s got there ahead of Oscar Piastri, who beat him to the F2 title last year. But as OLEG KARPOV found out, he’s determined to prove he’s earned his place

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2022
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Plus

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.