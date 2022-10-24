Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more Next / Alpine to protest Alonso F1 penalty after losing US GP points
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Alonso loses points finish with time penalty as Haas succeeds in F1 technical protest

Fernando Alonso has received a time penalty after Haas protested his damaged Alpine car on technical grounds following the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Luke Smith
By:
Alonso loses points finish with time penalty as Haas succeeds in F1 technical protest

Alonso finished seventh at the Circuit of The Americas on Sunday despite being involved in a big crash with Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll that saw his car briefly go airborne.

Alonso returned to the pits slowly after the incident, but was able to continue after Alpine fitted a new front wing and fresh tyres. His right-rear view mirror was visibly loose, before then falling off his car in the closing stages of the race.

Haas argued that Alonso’s car was unsafe due to the loose and then missing right-hand mirror, something that was agreed with by the stewards and the FIA’s technical staff.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer said that “a flapping mirror was dangerous and it could come loose and hit another driver causing injury,” making it unsafe. His view was supported by FIA technical chief Nikolas Tombazis.

The decision was taken to give Alonso a 10-second stop/go penalty after the race, which was converted into a 30-second time penalty, dropping the Spaniard to 15th.

Sebastian Vettel moves up to seventh, ahead of Haas driver Kevin Magnussen who goes up to eighth, with Yuki Tsunoda taking ninth. Alonso’s Alpine team-mate, Esteban Ocon, moves into the points with 10th.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

It emerged in the hearing that Haas contacted race control twice during the race about Alonso’s loose mirror, and was told that it was being looked into, only for no action to be taken.

The stewards said in the ruling they were “deeply concerned that Car 14 was not given the black and orange flag, or at least a radio call to rectify the situation, despite the two calls to Race Control by the Haas team.”

They also rejected Alpine’s argument that examples from Suzuka in 2019 where two cars drove with loose mirrors could be considered precedents, and said it was entirely Alpine’s responsibility to ensure the car was being run in a safe manner.

Haas also lodged a protest against Sergio Perez’s Red Bull car, but this was thrown out, meaning the Mexican keeps fourth place.

Read Also:

Haas argued that Perez’s car was unsafe due to the loose front wing endplate, but it emerged Red Bull had contacted Bauer with a picture of the front wing after the incident, and Bauer was satisfied that it was safe to keep running. This was echoed by Tombazis during the hearing.

Haas lodged the protests after taking issue with the stewards’ decision to throw a black and orange flag against its cars for loose front wing endplates on three occasions this season.

Magnussen said the lack of a black and orange flag for Perez’s loose front wing endplate following contact with Valtteri Bottas on the opening lap was “bullshit” given the previous action against Haas this year.

Updated F1 United States GP race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 56 1:42'11.687    
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 56 1:42'16.710 5.023 5.023
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 56 1:42'19.188 7.501 2.478
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 56 1:42'19.980 8.293 0.792
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 56 1:42'56.502 44.815 36.522
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 56 1:43'05.472 53.785 8.970
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 56 1:43'17.041 1'05.354 11.569
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 56 1:43'17.521 1'05.834 0.480
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 56 1:43'22.606 1'10.919 5.085
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 56 1:43'24.562 1'12.875 1.956
11 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 56 1:43'27.851 1'16.164 3.289
12 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 56 1:43'31.744 1'20.057 3.893
13 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 56 1:43'33.450 1'21.763 1.706
14 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 56 1:43'36.177 1'24.490 2.727
15 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 56 1:43'36.765 1'25.078 0.588
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 56 1:43'42.174 1'30.487 5.409
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 56 1:43'55.275 1'43.588 13.101
  Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 21 39'25.131 35 Laps 35 Laps
  Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 16 28'12.303 40 Laps 5 Laps
  Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1 1'55.015 55 Laps 15 Laps
View full results

 

shares
comments
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Previous article

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Next article

Alpine to protest Alonso F1 penalty after losing US GP points

Alpine to protest Alonso F1 penalty after losing US GP points
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was a racing incident United States GP
Formula 1

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was a racing incident

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win United States GP
Formula 1

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends United States GP
Formula 1

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends

Haas: New F1 title sponsor will allow team to reach budget cap United States GP
Formula 1

Haas: New F1 title sponsor will allow team to reach budget cap

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Latest news

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test
WEC WEC

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test

Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a contender for a seat in one of the German manufacturer’s 963 LMDh prototypes after testing the car last week.

10 things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix

Formula 1's second trip to the United States in 2022 resulted in another win for Max Verstappen - but Lewis Hamilton gave him a run for his money in a thrilling Austin race. Here's a look at the 10 biggest talking points from the race

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus
WRC WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team is close to finalising an Accepted Breach Agreement regarding its cost cap procedural issue.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Plus

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
14 h
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
17 h
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.