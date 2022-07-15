Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ferrari: DRS push has wiped out Red Bull’s top speed F1 advantage Next / FIA: No backing down on F1 flexi floor and porpoising clampdown
Formula 1 News

Alonso feels back at his best level in F1 2022

Fernando Alonso says he feels back to his best in Formula 1 now that he is able to produce the kind of unexpected performances that were a hallmark of his earlier career.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alonso feels back at his best level in F1 2022

The two-time F1 world champion has had some standout moments this year, including his near miss on pole position at the Australian Grand Prix and a front row start in Canada last month.

He also proved the growing competitiveness of his Alpine package as he charged from the back of the grid in Austria last weekend to challenge for a top-six slot before a wheel problem forced another pitstop that dropped him down the order to finish in 10th place.

And while mechanical problems and race-day incidents have cost him the chance of better results, the Spaniard says his 2022 campaign is one he is enjoying – even if wins are still far away.

“I miss winning, and I miss the feeling of fighting for podiums and bigger things, yes,” he said. “But, at the same time, I'm enjoying also, because it's a race against yourself in a way and trying to be a better version of myself, than what I was in 2019.

“I think last year, I was performing at a decent level. Okay, not at my 100% I will say, and this year I feel at my 100%.

“I feel that I can put some performances that maybe are not expected, and that kind of thing has been always my strength all over my career. I feel that I'm back to that level, so that probably makes me very proud of this comeback.”

PLUS: The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alonso’s Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer said the Spaniard’s positive attitude was rubbing off well on the squad as well.

“I haven’t worked with him in the past, this is my first year, but from what I can see he still loves racing,” said Szafnauer.

“He’s a massive competitor, he loves competing and I think in life in general, you’re happy when you exceed expectations. So if your expectations are realistic and you exceed them, you’re happy in life. Not just Fernando, I think all of us.”

Read Also:

Alonso is set to hold talks with his Alpine bosses over the summer break about a fresh contract, with his current deal running out at the end of this year.

And while it is widely expected that he will be retained, he is not getting complacent that a fresh contract is certain.

“It's never a guarantee that you will stay,” said Alonso. “We have to agree on something I think over the break.

“In the next weeks or whenever, I will sit down with the team and see what are their expectations. Also, what is the next step on the project as well? I feel happy. I feel at home in Alpine. But there is no guarantee of anything for sure.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari: DRS push has wiped out Red Bull’s top speed F1 advantage
Previous article

Ferrari: DRS push has wiped out Red Bull’s top speed F1 advantage
Next article

FIA: No backing down on F1 flexi floor and porpoising clampdown

FIA: No backing down on F1 flexi floor and porpoising clampdown
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Austrian GP marshals defend handling of Sainz F1 fire Austrian GP
Formula 1

Austrian GP marshals defend handling of Sainz F1 fire

FIA: No backing down on F1 flexi floor and porpoising clampdown
Formula 1

FIA: No backing down on F1 flexi floor and porpoising clampdown

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
“Huge vibrations” cost Alonso P6 shot from last in F1 Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

“Huge vibrations” cost Alonso P6 shot from last in F1 Austrian GP

Alonso expected Leclerc penalty for weaving during British GP British GP
Formula 1

Alonso expected Leclerc penalty for weaving during British GP

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon Plus
Formula 1

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon

Alpine More
Alpine
Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes
Formula 1

Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes

The F1 wing changes helping Alpine target Mercedes Austrian GP
Formula 1

The F1 wing changes helping Alpine target Mercedes

How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022 Plus
Formula 1

How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022

Latest news

Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes

The Alpine Formula 1 team has traced the causes of the reliability woes that have impacted its drivers over the last two race weekends.

Austrian GP marshals defend handling of Sainz F1 fire
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP marshals defend handling of Sainz F1 fire

Red Bull Ring marshals have defended their handling of Carlos Sainz’s fire at Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, after criticism over their response to his flaming Ferrari.

Friday Favourite: The Williams that gave Coulthard a qualifying edge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Friday Favourite: The Williams that gave Coulthard a qualifying edge

The Williams FW17 was the fastest Formula 1 car of 1995 based on supertimes, but missed out on both the drivers' and constructors' titles to Michael Schumacher and Benetton. However, David Coulthard remembers it fondly as the machine which he took to a first F1 win, and cites it as his top car in Autosport's weekly Friday Favourite series

Red Bull's Horner expects "quick" Mercedes at F1's French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's Horner expects "quick" Mercedes at F1's French Grand Prix

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner believes Mercedes will be in the hunt at the upcoming French Grand Prix following several stronger showings in recent races.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

No longer defined by being benched by Red Bull, Alex Albon is establishing himself as a worthy successor to George Russell in the lead seat at Williams – and, as STUART CODLING explains, he’s also following the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in using his profile to improve the lives of others

Formula 1
20 h
The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive Plus

The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive

OPINION: The FIA implemented changes to its Formula 1 race management in the wake of the controversial Abu Dhabi final last November that appeared to be the culture shift needed to restore faith in the governance of the series. However, so far in 2022, ongoing inconsistencies and a perceived lack of transparency continue to create widespread frustration

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Plus

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next Plus

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

At the midpoint of the 2022 season, several trends have emerged with the latest breed of Formula 1 cars. Here's what each team should be focused on in the remaining races of the campaign

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Plus

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat Plus

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.