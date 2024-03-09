All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso: Aston "very concerned" about Jeddah F1 race pace

Fernando Alonso admits that he has concerns about the race pace of his Aston Martin Formula 1 team in Saudi Arabia despite tweaks to the AMR24 aimed at improving it.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alonso secured sixth on the grid for last week’s Bahrain Grand Prix, but slipped back to a distant ninth place in the race.

He has again qualified well in Jeddah, earning fourth on a day that regular Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was absent, and Mercedes struggled with bouncing.

“We are surprised, we still surprised about the performance of this car over one lap,” he told Autosport. 

“I think it's not our natural position to be in the second row of the grid. We saw in Bahrain we were very strong in free practice and qualifying and then, in the race, we fell back to our more natural position - the fifth-fastest team behind McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes. This was more or less the same story.

“We are ultra-competitive over one lap, and the car is responding well. But we are still very concerned about the race.”

Alonso added that, after his struggles in the Bahrain race, the team had attempted to address the issue for this weekend.

“In Bahrain, we were definitely faster over one lap comparing the long-run pace,” he said. “Here, it seems that we were faster on Friday on new tyres than on the long-run pace, so there is a trend.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“It seems this year that we are struggling on the long runs, on the race pace.

“So we made a few tweaks to the car on the set-up. And we will have the answer on Saturday night. But let's hope to have a stronger race than Bahrain.”

Asked if he felt those changes would pay off, Alonso was bullish on the subject.

“Yeah, I think so,” he said. “You end up in the race in the place that you deserve. 

“I think the new tyres sometimes mask the performance of the cars and the peak grip on the tyres is just giving you extra, and tyre preparation, out-lap, all these kinds of things are sometimes more important than the car performance.

“While in the race, there is nothing to hide. In the race slowly you go back to your natural position. So I think still some work to do to catch up to the top four. 

“But let's hope to start in front of them, and defend as much as we can.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article D’Ambrosio set to leave Mercedes and join Hamilton at Ferrari
Next article Bearman: Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur told me "don't be a hero"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Vasseur: Bearman's mistake-free F1 Saudi Arabian GP so good it's "unrealistic"

Vasseur: Bearman's mistake-free F1 Saudi Arabian GP so good it's "unrealistic"

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Vasseur: Bearman's mistake-free F1 Saudi Arabian GP so good it's "unrealistic" Vasseur: Bearman's mistake-free F1 Saudi Arabian GP so good it's "unrealistic"
RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen’s "unsportsmanlike" driving

RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen’s "unsportsmanlike" driving

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen’s "unsportsmanlike" driving RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen’s "unsportsmanlike" driving
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
Fernando Alonso
More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso will make F1 future call in “next few weeks”

Alonso will make F1 future call in “next few weeks”

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alonso will make F1 future call in “next few weeks” Alonso will make F1 future call in “next few weeks”
Alonso: "Always an advantage" for Aston to add experienced F1 players like Bell

Alonso: "Always an advantage" for Aston to add experienced F1 players like Bell

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alonso: "Always an advantage" for Aston to add experienced F1 players like Bell Alonso: "Always an advantage" for Aston to add experienced F1 players like Bell
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Latest news

McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

INDY IndyCar
St. Petersburg
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win” McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”
Prototype Winter Series Barcelona: Newcomer David defeats champion Soufi

Prototype Winter Series Barcelona: Newcomer David defeats champion Soufi

Prototype Winter Series
Portimão
Prototype Winter Series Barcelona: Newcomer David defeats champion Soufi Prototype Winter Series Barcelona: Newcomer David defeats champion Soufi
Formula Winter Series Barcelona: Peebles doubles up to claim title

Formula Winter Series Barcelona: Peebles doubles up to claim title

Formula Winter Series
Barcelona
Formula Winter Series Barcelona: Peebles doubles up to claim title Formula Winter Series Barcelona: Peebles doubles up to claim title
GT4 Winter Series Barcelona: McLaren and Aston aces star in GT thriller 

GT4 Winter Series Barcelona: McLaren and Aston aces star in GT thriller 

GT4 Winter Series
Portimão
GT4 Winter Series Barcelona: McLaren and Aston aces star in GT thriller  GT4 Winter Series Barcelona: McLaren and Aston aces star in GT thriller 

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe