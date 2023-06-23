Subscribe
Previous / Horner: Red Bull must support Perez through “difficult” F1 patch Next / F1 cost cap loophole closed off by FIA
Formula 1 News

Alonso: Aston the most confidence-inspiring project in my F1 career

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso says the Aston Martin project gives him more confidence than any other team has managed to inspire throughout his career.

Matt Kew
By:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, on the podium with his trophy

The ex-Renault, Ferrari and McLaren grand prix driver secured his sixth podium of the 2023 campaign last weekend in Canada.

That haul after eight rounds is double the number of top-three results that the Spaniard achieved during his previous seven full-time seasons in F1.

Alonso finished second in Montreal, crossing the line 9.57 seconds behind dominant winner Max Verstappen. But he kept the chasing Lewis Hamilton out of DRS range in the final stint.

This, Alonso told Sky Sports, helped underline Aston Martin’s “most competitive race of the year”. He added that, “in terms of pace, we were matching Red Bull most of the race”.

These performances have made the 32-time GP winner and double Le Mans 24 Hours victor more confident in Aston Martin than he has been with any other project in his career.

The 41-year-old said of life at the team: “Everything is good. To be honest, I cannot think of another time in my career that I was this confident with a team and with a project itself.”

Despite the optimism, Alonso has yet to firm up his stance on whether he will still be driving for the team should it keep progressing and put itself into title contention. But he ideally wants to be in the seat if the time comes.

He continued: “Because it’s more into a medium-, long-term project, I don’t know if I will be driving.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I always have in my mind that yes, because as long as I feel fast, and I still enjoy why will I stop? But at the moment, I’m enjoying.”

In the shorter-term, Alonso continues to target a race win in 2023, as he believes in Aston Martin’s ability to develop the AMR23.

He said: “I think there is more to come. I want to win a race this year… the car is going in the right direction so more opportunities will come.”

Aston team principal Mike Krack reckoned that missing out on the fight with Verstappen for victory in Canada was “not at all” frustrating.

He continued: “It's challenging because we have a car with a driver that wants to do that, and we are not far from doing it.

“So, it's always very motivational and we need to fight hard to close the gap as much as we can for the next races.”

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: Red Bull must support Perez through “difficult” F1 patch

F1 cost cap loophole closed off by FIA
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
McLaren's triple header F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"

McLaren's triple header F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"

Formula 1

McLaren's triple header F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part" McLaren's triple header F1 update to change almost "every single aerodynamic part"

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records Hamilton: Verstappen can "absolutely" break my F1 records

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order Aston Martin reveals cause of Alonso F1 Canadian GP lift and coast order

Alonso: F1 Canadian GP was like "70 laps of qualifying"

Alonso: F1 Canadian GP was like "70 laps of qualifying"

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Alonso: F1 Canadian GP was like "70 laps of qualifying" Alonso: F1 Canadian GP was like "70 laps of qualifying"

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Latest news

Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle

Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle

FE Formula E
Portland

Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle

Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss

Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss

Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything”

Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything”

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything” Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything”

Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023

Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023 Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023 The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada How Verstappen helped Red Bull reach F1's 100 club in Canada

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe