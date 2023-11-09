Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Alonso: Aston Martin can continue Brazil F1 form following "painful" experiments

Fernando Alonso thinks his Aston Martin Formula 1 team is better positioned to confirm its improved Brazil form in 2023's final two races after a slump caused by "painful" experiments.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, spray Champagne on the podium

Alonso took his first podium in seven races in last week's Brazilian Grand Prix after coming out on top of a thrilling battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez on the last lap.

PLUS: Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

With team-mate Lance Stroll fifth, it was a return to form for Aston Martin after impressing with six podiums across the first eight races before fading away into midfield obscurity following the summer break.

Its downturn in performance reached a nadir in the first two races of the Americas triple-header, with Alonso and Stroll eliminated in Q1 at Austin, though Stroll benefited from two disqualifications to grab seventh in the race.

In Mexico, Alonso qualified 13th and Stroll took a pitlane start after qualifying in 18th, before both drivers retired from the race.

Alonso explained that "painful" experiments to find directions for the 2024 car led to the team's worst form of the season.

"I think we've been struggling for a few months, but the last two races were probably quite painful," Alonso said, after securing his eighth podium of the campaign, which has given Aston an outside chance to still beat McLaren for fourth.

"We had to experiment a little bit on a few things on the car to really understand the direction that we were going and we have to go for next year's car as well, so those races were painful, especially Mexico.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

"We were very slow as a team, [but] it was nice to see everyone in the team very focused, the determination in the team was so nice from the outside to see and to go deep in the analysis and get back stronger in Interlagos."

PLUS: What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

After finding the right car configuration for Brazil, the Spaniard is hopeful the final 2023 races in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi will more closely resemble Sao Paulo than the previous two weekends.

"I think so. At least closer to these than Mexico, that's for sure," the two-time F1 world champion said. "I think there are a couple of things that have been understood inside the team and the direction to go. We had some hopes for this race and they proved to be right.

Read Also:

"And now, why not be competitive in the last two? I don't know [about] the level of the podium. But hopefully, in the mix, that will be a happy place for us."

He added: "I was a little bit concerned, no doubt, for the last few races and maybe the final part of the championship and now I cannot wait to go to Vegas. So, it's a very different energy when you have a performing car."

shares
comments
Previous article F1 stewards slam FIA’s “inability” to enforce track limits in Haas US GP hearing
Next article Ferrari pays homage to its F1 US history with special Las Vegas livery
Filip Cleeren
More
Filip Cleeren
Norris: McLaren has "plenty more" to come in F1 2024

Norris: McLaren has "plenty more" to come in F1 2024

Formula 1

Norris: McLaren has "plenty more" to come in F1 2024 Norris: McLaren has "plenty more" to come in F1 2024

FIA rejects Haas' request for review of US GP track limits breaches

FIA rejects Haas' request for review of US GP track limits breaches

Formula 1

FIA rejects Haas' request for review of US GP track limits breaches FIA rejects Haas' request for review of US GP track limits breaches

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Fernando Alonso
More
Fernando Alonso
What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Alonso: Keeping Perez behind in Brazil F1 harder than Imola 2005 win

Alonso: Keeping Perez behind in Brazil F1 harder than Imola 2005 win

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Alonso: Keeping Perez behind in Brazil F1 harder than Imola 2005 win Alonso: Keeping Perez behind in Brazil F1 harder than Imola 2005 win

Alonso thought Brazil F1 podium was "gone" after Perez pass

Alonso thought Brazil F1 podium was "gone" after Perez pass

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Alonso thought Brazil F1 podium was "gone" after Perez pass Alonso thought Brazil F1 podium was "gone" after Perez pass

Aston Martin Racing
More
Aston Martin Racing
Alonso: Brazil F1 form has lifted weight off Aston Martin

Alonso: Brazil F1 form has lifted weight off Aston Martin

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Alonso: Brazil F1 form has lifted weight off Aston Martin Alonso: Brazil F1 form has lifted weight off Aston Martin

Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Latest news

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title Barnicoat, Hawksworth return to Vasser Sullivan to defend IMSA GTD Pro title

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

Surprise second Ducati MotoGP rider enters frame to replace Marc Marquez

Surprise second Ducati MotoGP rider enters frame to replace Marc Marquez

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Surprise second Ducati MotoGP rider enters frame to replace Marc Marquez Surprise second Ducati MotoGP rider enters frame to replace Marc Marquez

How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics

How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics

HIST Historics
Goodwood Revival

How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics How the Lotus legend is kept alive in historics

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe