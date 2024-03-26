All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Australian GP

Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australia GP attrition

Alex Albon says his Williams Formula 1 team "needed" races with high attrition like the Australian Grand Prix to score points and was frustrated to miss out.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Mark Sutton

The Melbourne race turned out to a huge chance for F1's bottom five teams, who would normally be finishing 11th at best on pace.

Between the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia only Haas had managed to score a single point in Jeddah.

But after the retirements for Red Bull's Max Verstappen and both Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, suddenly three points-scoring positions opened up.

RB's Yuki Tsunoda fully capitalised on their misfortune by finishing eighth, which became seventh following Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso's post-race penalty. 

Both Haas cars of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen rounded out the top 10, leaving Williams, Alpine and Sauber empty-handed after three grands prix.

Williams' Albon finished 11th in Magnussen's wake and said not being able to use Melbourne's rare opportunity to bank a chunk of points was gutting.

"It's been a frustrating one because our rivals scored points," he said.

"We need these races when you have three [cars] of the top teams retiring. You've got to capitalise on that and unfortunately, we didn't.

Alex Albon, Williams

Alex Albon, Williams

Photo by: Williams F1

"We didn't have the pace on the track that we hoped we would have.

"Every time I had to match the pace of the cars around me I would grain and destroy my tyres. When I could do my own pace, I was okay, but I was about three and a half tenths off the pace.

"We were putting so much front on the car just to try and stop the constant sliding. At some point, the balance is just terrible and you're sliding on the rears but the fronts are still graining."

The lack of reward for the Thai driver's second 11th place in a row was another gut punch for Williams after fielding only one car in the grand prix, with Albon taking over Logan Sargeant's car after he damaged his chassis in an FP1 crash.

"It's been a tough weekend for all of us at Williams," he added. "I think in some ways we fought through quite well, considering everything that went on.

"The people at the track have really dug deep and as I said it before, it's not how we want to go racing.

Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under

"Obviously, FP1 was a bad mistake on my side. But under the situation, I felt like qualifying went smoothly and I got almost all of it out of it. The race, we didn't have the pace.

"I was speaking with Logan always throughout Friday and the issues he had on Friday are the same issues I had on Sunday.

"Hopefully we will come back stronger in Japan. I'll get my car back and I can give Logan his car."

Read Also:

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Komatsu: Magnussen a team player despite reason to be “pissed off”
Next article Wolff: Correlation issues, not dogmatism behind Mercedes F1 struggles

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Krack: Alonso "would never put anyone in harm's way" in wake of Australia F1 penalty

Krack: Alonso "would never put anyone in harm's way" in wake of Australia F1 penalty

Formula 1
Australian GP
Krack: Alonso "would never put anyone in harm's way" in wake of Australia F1 penalty
Former Haas F1 chief Steiner to be Miami GP ambassador

Former Haas F1 chief Steiner to be Miami GP ambassador

Formula 1
Miami GP
Former Haas F1 chief Steiner to be Miami GP ambassador
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Alex Albon
More from
Alex Albon
Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant

Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant

Formula 1
Australian GP
Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant
Vowles defends sacrificing Sargeant's Williams F1 car for Albon in Australian GP

Vowles defends sacrificing Sargeant's Williams F1 car for Albon in Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Vowles defends sacrificing Sargeant's Williams F1 car for Albon in Australian GP
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Williams
More from
Williams
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for Suzuka

Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for Suzuka

Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for Suzuka
Vowles: "Very difficult" to rebuild Sargeant's F1 confidence after Australian GP benching

Vowles: "Very difficult" to rebuild Sargeant's F1 confidence after Australian GP benching

Formula 1
Australian GP
Vowles: "Very difficult" to rebuild Sargeant's F1 confidence after Australian GP benching

Latest news

Wolff: Mercedes F1 relationship with Verstappen "needs to happen at a certain stage"

Wolff: Mercedes F1 relationship with Verstappen "needs to happen at a certain stage"

F1 Formula 1
Wolff: Mercedes F1 relationship with Verstappen "needs to happen at a certain stage"
Dall’Igna calls Bagnaia/Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash “very regrettable”

Dall’Igna calls Bagnaia/Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash “very regrettable”

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Dall’Igna calls Bagnaia/Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash “very regrettable”
Honda opens new UK F1 engine base ahead of Aston Martin partnership

Honda opens new UK F1 engine base ahead of Aston Martin partnership

F1 Formula 1
Honda opens new UK F1 engine base ahead of Aston Martin partnership
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe