Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / McLaren must shoulder some blame for Ricciardo F1 struggles – Seidl Next / Red Bull downplays claim F1 car has gone away from Perez
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Albon: "Peaky" upgraded Williams F1 car good but harder to drive

Alex Albon found the upgraded Williams Formula 1 car “peaky” and a bit harder to drive but noted its improved performance after qualifying 12th in Austria.

Luke Smith
By:
Albon: "Peaky" upgraded Williams F1 car good but harder to drive

Williams brought a raft of updates for the FW44 car to the British Grand Prix last week in a bid to improve its on-track form after a tricky period that saw it fail to score any points since finishing ninth in Miami.

Albon debuted the updated parts at Silverstone, but failed to make it through Q1 and was then caught up in a first-corner accident after being hit from behind by Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin.

Williams completed the repairs on Albon’s car ahead of this weekend’s race in Austria, allowing Albon to make it through to Q2 for the second time this season and go on to his best qualifying result of the year, taking 12th on the grid for Saturday’s sprint race.

Albon hailed the work by his Williams crew to complete the repairs on his car time for this weekend, and said that “to repay them with a P12 is great”.

“The car is very good and if you look at the timings, a tenth would have got us into Q3, so of course you can always look at it and say ’I could have gone a bit quicker there’,” Albon said.

“But P12 in, let’s say, a pure qualifying, and apart from maybe Yuki [Tsunoda] and Lando [Norris] who didn’t get a great one, we were there on pace. It puts us in a good place for tomorrow.”

Albon conceded it was “hard to say truthfully” how much of the improved performance in Austria was down to Williams’ upgrades or due to the track suiting the FW44 car more.

"We do have good straight line speed which also helps us, but I do think the aero package is bringing something,” Albon said.

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“If you look at it right now, it is almost a completely different car to what we have had before. It gives us a lot of scope to improve as well. It is a good base to keep developing.

“We have got this early stage of this characteristic of a new car and now we are here to explore it. To get on top of it as quickly as we have done, I only see it getting better towards the rest of the season.”

Albon felt the upgraded car was offering improved levels of downforce, but added: “If anything it is a little bit harder to drive.

“It is a bit more peaky in that sense, but when you get on top of it, it is good.

“There is a bit of a learning curve to it and obviously we don’t want it to always be peaky and tricky.

“But with the limited amount of running we have done that is so far the general feeling.”

Albon will start today’s 24-lap sprint race from 11th place on the grid, benefitting from a post-qualifying penalty for Red Bull’s Sergio Perez that dropped him from fourth to 13th.

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren must shoulder some blame for Ricciardo F1 struggles – Seidl
Previous article

McLaren must shoulder some blame for Ricciardo F1 struggles – Seidl
Next article

Red Bull downplays claim F1 car has gone away from Perez

Red Bull downplays claim F1 car has gone away from Perez
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates Austrian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates

Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone Austrian GP
Formula 1

Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Alex Albon More
Alex Albon
Albon released from hospital after British GP F1 crash British GP
Formula 1

Albon released from hospital after British GP F1 crash

Alonso refutes Albon's claim he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Alonso refutes Albon's claim he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Williams More
Williams
Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept
Formula 1

Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash” British GP
Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

The anatomy of the last Williams F1 world title winner Plus
Formula 1

The anatomy of the last Williams F1 world title winner

Latest news

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates

F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
1 h
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.