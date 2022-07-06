Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Alonso happy to wait on Alpine F1 contract talks until after summer break Next / Marko: Red Bull hired psychologist to help "problem child" Tsunoda
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Albon remains on latest Williams F1 spec in Austria after crash repairs

Williams Formula 1 has confirmed Alex Albon will continue to run the team's latest specification in Austria following his heavy smash in last weekend's British Grand Prix.

By:
Albon remains on latest Williams F1 spec in Austria after crash repairs

Albon was involved in a massive multi-car pile-up at the start, which saw Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu roll into the catchfence after sliding across the run-off inverted.

Albon was the other main victim after being tagged from behind by Sebastian Vettel as cars were taking avoiding action.

The Anglo-Thai suffered a hard head-on hit with the pitwall and was transported to a Coventry hospital for precautionary checks.

Albon was released without injuries later on Sunday night, but question marks arose over whether he would be able to continue running the latest update Williams had produced for Silverstone, with a short turnaround to the double header in Austria, which also features a sprint race.

But Williams' head of vehicle engineering Dave Robson has now confirmed that the Grove outfit has managed to repair or replace the relevant parts, so that Albon can continue running the latest spec.

"Having damaged Alex’s car at the race start last weekend, coming straight into a sprint event is logistically difficult," Robson explained.

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"However, we have been able to repair or replace much of Alex’s car such that we can continue to understand the updates during FP1 on Friday.

"There is very little time to change the car before it passes into parc ferme at a sprint event and so we will need to be bold going into FP1 if we are to continue to push the performance."

Albon praised the team for getting his updates ready for this weekend and hopes the team will be able to make good progress on understanding them.

Read Also:

Not only did Albon miss out on an entire race distance worth of knowledge and data on the upgrades, but most of British Grand Prix practice and qualifying being run in the wet further complicated any data gathering.

"It’s obviously disappointing we didn’t get to properly test the new upgrade last week, however looking forward to Austria, I know the team has been working hard to make the repairs, so we’ll be ready to test it further and gather more data," Albon commented.

"With the sprint race it does limit our practice time, but it will be good to get back out there and see what we can do with the car."

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Alonso happy to wait on Alpine F1 contract talks until after summer break
Previous article

Alonso happy to wait on Alpine F1 contract talks until after summer break
Next article

Marko: Red Bull hired psychologist to help "problem child" Tsunoda

Marko: Red Bull hired psychologist to help "problem child" Tsunoda
More
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: Red Bull still "need to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari Canadian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull still "need to improve" to fend off quicker Ferrari

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

“Confused” Alonso to seek clarity over F1’s racing rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

“Confused” Alonso to seek clarity over F1’s racing rules

Norris: Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria

Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian GP

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
5 h
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.