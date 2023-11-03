Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Albon: Final races about Williams “holding on” in F1 battle for P7

Alex Albon says that the remainder of the 2023 Formula 1 season will be about “holding on” as Williams tries to secure seventh place in the World Championship.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Alex Albon, Williams Racing

The Grove team switched its R&D focus to next year’s some months ago and had not brought any new parts to the track, while rivals AlphaTauri, Haas and Alfa Romeo have continued to develop their cars.

In the last two races, AlphaTauri has scored 11 points and jumped from 10th to eighth in the table, and the team now lies 12 points behind Williams.

Albon accepts that there remains a chance that the Faenza outfit could close the gap over the last three weekends of the season.

"I think the threat is very real,” said Albon when asked by Autosport about AlphaTauri’s surge in the fight for seventh place. 

“They put on their upgrade, and I think straight away made a big step, and at the same time, they seemed to unlock it more and more through the year.

“So they've overtaken us in terms of pace, that it's pretty clear. They've gone to a couple of tracks, and I think this track will be another example, that suit their car quite well. They seem to be very strong in low-speed corners. So it's going be tough.

“The last few races are more about holding on than anything else. But you don't want to have that mindset. You still want to be aggressive and push on. But it will be tricky.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

Despite the apparent change in the late-season pecking order, Albon maintained that he still has faith in the decision to look towards 2024.

“We've taken the choice to just stop upgrading our car since we put on the upgrade, which was in Canada,” he said. 

“And so for us, a lot of it's now about next year. Of course, it would be a shame to lose out to P7. But I still think it's the right thing to do.

"We still have a competitive car, even if it's not as competitive, let's say, or it sounds weird to say it, but it's a little bit old, even though it's four months old or whatever it is!”

Albon took encouragement from the last race in Mexico, where his ninth place helped to cancel out two of the six points that AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo secured for seventh.

“Mexico is a really good example of what we need to do for the rest of the year,” he said. “We need to take advantage of opportunities when they come.

“I felt like in Mexico we executed everything as well as we could have done, to the point where we only missed out by four points to Daniel instead of six, if we didn't score points.

“Races like that are basically what's made our season so far. And we're going to have to continue to do that for the rest of the year."

shares
comments
Previous article Russell: New F1 approach means Mercedes won’t repeat rushed “mistakes”
Next article Aston Martin set to mix and match F1 upgrades for Brazil GP
Adam Cooper
More
Adam Cooper
F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs

F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs

Formula 1

F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs

How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Alex Albon
More
Alex Albon
Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap

Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap

Albon: Monza points crucial as Williams "won't really stand a chance" in next F1 races

Albon: Monza points crucial as Williams "won't really stand a chance" in next F1 races

Formula 1
Italian GP

Albon: Monza points crucial as Williams "won't really stand a chance" in next F1 races Albon: Monza points crucial as Williams "won't really stand a chance" in next F1 races

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Williams
More
Williams
How O’Sullivan F1 practice run shows Williams on right track with young drivers

How O’Sullivan F1 practice run shows Williams on right track with young drivers

Formula 1

How O’Sullivan F1 practice run shows Williams on right track with young drivers How O’Sullivan F1 practice run shows Williams on right track with young drivers

Williams explains wild F1 Mexico GP form fluctuations

Williams explains wild F1 Mexico GP form fluctuations

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Williams explains wild F1 Mexico GP form fluctuations Williams explains wild F1 Mexico GP form fluctuations

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Latest news

Live: F1 Brazilian GP updates - Sprint Qualifying & Race

Live: F1 Brazilian GP updates - Sprint Qualifying & Race

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Live: F1 Brazilian GP updates - Sprint Qualifying & Race Live: F1 Brazilian GP updates - Sprint Qualifying & Race

F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs

F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs

F1 Formula 1

F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs F1 not alarmed about spiralling Las Vegas GP costs

How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround How a lesson from Haas helped Aston Martin's surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024

F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024 F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1’s greatest escape artists?

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe