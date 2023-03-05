Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari: We can take the fight to Red Bull in Bahrain GP Next / Live: F1 Bahrain GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Albon: Front wing damage robbed me of Bahrain F1 Q3 chance

Alex Albon says he was frustrated not to qualify in the top 10 in Bahrain after a front wing breakage on his Williams Formula 1 car ended his hopes in Q2.

Adam Cooper
By:
Albon: Front wing damage robbed me of Bahrain F1 Q3 chance

Rivals had pegged Williams as the 10th-fastest team in the 2023 field after testing at Sakhir, a view that Albon himself supported.

However, the former Red Bull driver put in a sensational performance in Q1 to progress through in ninth place, while cars from Haas, McLaren, AlphaTauri and Alpine did not make the cut.

His hopes of making it any further were dashed by an issue with a front wing flap, which the team believes was damaged by a kerb strike. He thus didn’t set a flying lap and had to settle for 15th on the grid.

“We deserved more,” said Albon, when asked by Autosport if he was encouraged by the performance. “We had a very good Q1, truthfully speaking, possibly unexpected - that's for sure. But the pace was there.

“We've seen it a few times this year where, once the track conditions get cooler and you can afford to slide a little bit more, we get away with it. I think the track came to us, but also we've got the pace.

“We've made some unbelievable steps forwards if you look at where we were last year to this year. I think bar the Aston Martin, we've made biggest steps forwards so I'm really happy.”

Albon said that Williams is able to focus all its efforts on Q1 pace, a strategy that might have caught out rivals.

“I really enjoy these Q1s because when you're in our position, you really can't afford to have a mistake, you have to nail it from the first push lap in qualifying.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It's a different mindset to other teams who can maybe build into it more than us. But that's where we can catch people off-guard I think, and out-perform while they get up to speed.

“I'm very proud of everyone at the factory, who put it all together today. And I say it again, but I really mean it, we could have been in Q3 today.”

Regarding the issue that stopped him late, he said: “Unfortunately in Q2 my front wing broke. I think it happened pretty much as soon as the lap started. One of the flaps came off, so we couldn't complete our lap.

“But when I look at the cut-off times, there was pace in the car because I had traffic in my last two corners on my Q1 lap and I knew there was at least a couple of tenths on the table there. Which makes it frustrating because I do believe we would have definitely had a chance in Q3 today.

“So I'm a kind of frustrated/happy person because coming from winter testing on the pace of the car we've done a very good job.”

He added: “On top of everything, we went for the medium downforce car, we went for straight line speed, we've gone for the race pace. In quali we weren't expecting great things, but it will put us in a great place tomorrow.”

Williams' head of vehicle performance Dave Robson indicated that the wing was probably damaged on a kerb.

“You could see it in the pressure tabs on the front wing as soon as it happened,” he explained when asked by Autosport how it got damaged.

“It wasn't immediately obvious exactly what it was but you could see on the TV, because he was the only car on the track at that point, the TV coverage pretty quickly showed it so the left-hand side of the flap had just collapsed, the adjustor mechanism had snapped.

 “I think it was 9g vertical bounce on the exit kerb of Turn 2. It's quite clear that's where it finally failed, how much damage it had sustained and fatigued up to that point we're still working on.”

Additional reporting by Alex Kalinauckas and Jonathan Noble

shares
comments

Ferrari: We can take the fight to Red Bull in Bahrain GP

Live: F1 Bahrain GP commentary and updates
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes in F1

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes in F1

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes in F1 Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes in F1

Norris: No reason for McLaren to be “downbeat” after difficult F1 Bahrain GP

Norris: No reason for McLaren to be “downbeat” after difficult F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Norris: No reason for McLaren to be “downbeat” after difficult F1 Bahrain GP Norris: No reason for McLaren to be “downbeat” after difficult F1 Bahrain GP

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Alex Albon More
Alex Albon
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Williams launch

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Albon warns Williams has "long road ahead" to recover in F1

Albon warns Williams has "long road ahead" to recover in F1

Formula 1
Williams launch

Albon warns Williams has "long road ahead" to recover in F1 Albon warns Williams has "long road ahead" to recover in F1

Albon: "Privilege" to have long-term stability in F1 with Williams

Albon: "Privilege" to have long-term stability in F1 with Williams

Formula 1

Albon: "Privilege" to have long-term stability in F1 with Williams Albon: "Privilege" to have long-term stability in F1 with Williams

Williams More
Williams
Vowles won’t sacrifice Williams’ long term hopes for current F1 car

Vowles won’t sacrifice Williams’ long term hopes for current F1 car

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Vowles won’t sacrifice Williams’ long term hopes for current F1 car Vowles won’t sacrifice Williams’ long term hopes for current F1 car

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

Formula 1

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Latest news

Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

F1 Formula 1

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023

The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023

MGP MotoGP

The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023 The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

F1 Formula 1

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Stuart Codling

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Somerfield

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.