Previous / Marko: Sainz on the backfoot for Ferrari a "disadvantage" for Red Bull
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

F1 Las Vegas GP circuit layout revealed in 360-degree video

As Formula 1 ramps up its preparations to return to Las Vegas in 2023 with a Saturday night street race, follow a lap around the planned circuit layout.

F1 Las Vegas GP circuit layout revealed in 360-degree video

Last week F1 announced the Las Vegas Grand Prix would return to the calendar from next year with a November date slot, bolstering the number of races in the United States to three grand prix in 2023 alongside the Miami Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Check out the circuit layout and go for a full lap of the Las Vegas GP track in the 360-degree onboard video below.

 

The 3.8-mile street circuit will feature 14 corners and a long straight that will see drivers reach speeds of over 210mph during a race that will last 50 laps.

Both F1 and race organisers will work alongside the casinos and resorts in Las Vegas to promote the race, with the circuit incorporating the iconic Las Vegas strip which will help create a main straight almost 1.2 miles in length.

Marko: Sainz on the backfoot for Ferrari a "disadvantage" for Red Bull
Marko: Sainz on the backfoot for Ferrari a "disadvantage" for Red Bull
Latest news

F1 Las Vegas GP circuit layout revealed in 360-degree video
Formula 1 Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Las Vegas GP circuit layout revealed in 360-degree video

Marko: Sainz on the backfoot for Ferrari a "disadvantage" for Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Sainz on the backfoot for Ferrari a "disadvantage" for Red Bull

Why F1's new brake rules have posed a fresh challenge in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's new brake rules have posed a fresh challenge in 2022

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
5 h
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
7 h
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1's returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1's 2022 team battle Plus

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle

The start to the 2022 Formula 1 season has been thrilling, as Ferrari and Red Bull battled for dominance in cars that are more or less matched - but are achieving the lap time in different ways. But, how teams approach development under the new cost cap rules will play a key factor in the title battle going forward

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Plus

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

OPINION: From having no races in America between 2007 and 2012, Formula 1 will now boast three Stateside contests in 2023 when Las Vegas returns to the calendar with a Saturday night race slated for a November slot. It's a big moment for F1, as it shows just how far it has come under the ownership of Liberty Media

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2022
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Plus

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 30, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1 Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
