Formula 1 Miami GP

2024 F1 Miami GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for Saturday’s Formula 1 sprint at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen will start ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez (Red Bull) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three quickfire segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3. 

Per the new sprint weekend format, which was first trialed in China, these sessions set the grid for Saturday’s sprint and have no impact on Sunday’s main event. 

Miami GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.641  
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.749 0.108
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.876 0.235
3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.044 0.403
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'28.103 0.462
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.161 0.520
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.375 0.734
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.419 0.778
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.472 0.831
10  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'28.476 0.835
11  63 George Russell Mercedes 1'28.343 0.702
12  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'28.371 0.730
13  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'28.379 0.738
14  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'28.614 0.973
15  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT - -
16  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'29.185 1.544
17  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'29.267 1.626
18  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'29.360 1.719
19  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'29.551 1.910
20  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'29.858 2.217

What happened in Miami GP SQ1?

McLaren’s Lando Norris set the pace at 1m27.939s, 0.117s ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, and a quarter of a second clear of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Verstappen.

Falling at the first hurdle were Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, the Sauber duo of Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, and the Williams' of Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon, the latter having his best lap time for exceeding track limits at Turn 15.

Miami GP Grand Prix SQ1 results: Norris fastest from Piastri

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.939   6
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.056 0.117 7
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.192 0.253 6
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'28.194 0.255 6
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'28.377 0.438 6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'28.387 0.448 6
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'28.435 0.496 7
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'28.537 0.598 8
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'28.681 0.742 3
10  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.687 0.748 6
11  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.700 0.761 6
12  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'28.736 0.797 6
13  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.807 0.868 6
14  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'28.873 0.934 6
15  27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'29.040 1.101 6
16  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'29.185 1.246 6
17  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'29.267 1.328 6
18  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'29.360 1.421 7
19  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'29.551 1.612 6
20  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'29.858 1.919 6

What happened in Miami GP SQ2?

Norris again led the way with a lap of 1m27.597s, 0.268s faster than Perez.

Knocked out at this point were the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Hamilton, who clipped the wall during his last-ditch effort to no avail, Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Yuki Tsunoda (RB). 

Miami GP Grand Prix SQ2 results: Norris fastest from Perez

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.597   3
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.865 0.268 5
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.977 0.380 6
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'28.001 0.404 3
3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.122 0.525 5
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.163 0.566 6
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.189 0.592 5
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'28.262 0.665 6
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.323 0.726 6
10  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'28.330 0.733 6
11  63 George Russell Mercedes 1'28.343 0.746 6
12  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'28.371 0.774 6
13  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'28.379 0.782 6
14  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'28.614 1.017 6
15  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT - - 3

What happened in Miami GP SQ3?

Perez set the bar at 1m27.876s, as the field switched from medium to hard tyres, before Verstappen beat that with 1m27.641s despite a big slide at the chicane.

Leclerc jumped to second, just a tenth of pole, and ahead of Perez.

Daniel Ricciardo (RB) was a very impressive fourth from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Piastri, the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Alonso, Norris – who was over eight tenths off pole having topped all the previous sessions – and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).

Miami GP SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.641   3
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.749 0.108 3
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.876 0.235 3
3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.044 0.403 3
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'28.103 0.462 3
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.161 0.520 3
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.375 0.734 3
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.419 0.778 3
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'28.472 0.831 3
10  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'28.476 0.835 3

 

