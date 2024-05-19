All Series
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP

2024 F1 Imola GP results: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Imola Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship by just 0.7s.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:

Verstappen beat McLaren’s Lando Norris and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc in the 63-lap race at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 63

-

     1 25   Red Bull Red Bull
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 63

+0.725

0.725

 0.725   1 18   McLaren Mercedes
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 63

+7.916

7.916

 7.191   1 15   Ferrari Ferrari
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 63

+14.132

14.132

 6.216   1 12   McLaren Mercedes
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 63

+22.325

22.325

 8.193   1 10   Ferrari Ferrari
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 63

+35.104

35.104

 12.779   1 8   Mercedes Mercedes
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 63

+47.154

47.154

 12.050   2 7   Mercedes Mercedes
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 63

+54.776

54.776

 7.622   1 4   Red Bull Red Bull
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 63

+1'19.556

1'19.556

 24.780   1 2   Aston Martin Mercedes
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 62

1 lap

     1 1   RB Red Bull
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 62

1 lap

     1     Haas Ferrari
12 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 62

1 lap

     1     Haas Ferrari
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 62

1 lap

     1     RB Red Bull
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 62

1 lap

     1     Alpine Renault
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 62

1 lap

     1     Sauber Ferrari
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 62

1 lap

     2     Alpine Renault
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 62

1 lap

     1     Williams Mercedes
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 62

1 lap

     1     Sauber Ferrari
19 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 62

1 lap

     3     Aston Martin Mercedes
dnf Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 51

12 laps

     5   Retirement Williams Mercedes
2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix report

Polesitter Verstappen led the charge to Turn 1, ahead of Norris and the Ferraris, with Leclerc ahead of Carlos Sainz. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri stayed fifth, after his three-place grid penalty had dropped him off the front row.

Lewis Hamilton moved his Mercedes up to seventh on the opening lap, as the slow-starting Yuki Tsunoda (RB) fell from seventh to ninth, also dropping a spot to Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas.

Verstappen pulled 2.5s clear of Norris by lap 10, which grew to over 5.5s by lap 20.

George Russell (Mercedes) was the first of the top six to pit, with second-placed Norris pitting on lap 23, switching from mediums to hards like the majority of runners. But, annoyingly for McLaren, he rejoined right behind Sergio Perez (Red Bull), who’d started on hard tyres after his disastrous qualifying but suffered an early trip through the gravel at Rivazza.

Norris had to DRS past Perez, as team-mate Piastri stopped a lap later. Verstappen pitted on lap 25, which promoted Leclerc and Sainz into a brief Ferrari 1-2, rejoining in fourth, 4.4s ahead of Norris, who was now free to set fastest lap.

Leclerc stopped a lap later, rejoining behind Perez and with Piastri closing fast. Leclerc DRS-ed past Perez on lap 27 for fifth, but Piastri was able to follow him past him before the Villeneuve chicane.

Sainz led until lap 28, when he pitted, rejoining sixth and having given a place up to Piastri through the pitstop cycle. He passed Perez for fifth at Tamburello on lap 30, a move repeated by Russell a lap later.

At half distance, Verstappen’s lead was up to 6.6s over Norris, with Leclerc a further 3s back – and Piastri, who set fastest lap at this point, was chasing him hard.

Leclerc then closed on Norris, as they approached the battling Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber). But Leclerc took a quick trip across the grass at Variante Alta on lap 47 and fell away again.

Verstappen’s lead dwindled in the closing stages, as he complained of worn tyres, and Norris pushed to get within 2s with six laps remaining. But as soon as he got within 1.5s, he started to run wide on corner exits, and Verstappen was able to manage the gap despite some battery management concerns.

At the finish, Verstappen won by 0.7s from a hard-charging Norris, Leclerc, Piastri and Sainz.

Hamilton suffered a trip through the gravel at Aqua Minerale on his way to sixth, as team-mate Russell effectively handed him that spot by stopping again on lap 53, setting the fastest lap on his way to seventh.

Perez placed eighth on his alternative strategy, ahead of a late-stopping Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Tsunoda.

2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix fastest laps

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Lap Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 54

1'18.589

   224.871
2 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 62

+0.415

1'19.004

 0.415 223.689
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 52

+1.097

1'19.686

 0.682 221.775
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+1.318

1'19.907

 0.221 221.162
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+1.346

1'19.935

 0.028 221.084
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 54

+1.405

1'19.994

 0.059 220.921
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 63

+1.631

1'20.220

 0.226 220.299
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 43

+1.742

1'20.331

 0.111 219.994
9 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 38

+1.777

1'20.366

 0.035 219.898
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 58

+1.981

1'20.570

 0.204 219.342
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 14

+2.347

1'20.936

 0.366 218.350
12 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 58

+2.420

1'21.009

 0.073 218.153
13 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 37

+2.427

1'21.016

 0.007 218.134
14 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 55

+2.640

1'21.229

 0.213 217.562
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 48

+2.685

1'21.274

 0.045 217.442
16 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 37

+2.715

1'21.304

 0.030 217.361
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 10

+2.782

1'21.371

 0.067 217.183
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 11

+2.866

1'21.455

 0.084 216.959
19 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 13

+2.980

1'21.569

 0.114 216.655
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 3

+3.111

1'21.700

 0.131 216.308
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
