All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Results
Formula 1 Austrian GP

2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Verstappen scores first pole in three races for Red Bull, ahead of McLaren duo

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for Saturday’s Formula 1 sprint at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix in the Red Bull Ring. 

Verstappen will start ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the qualifying session, which is split into three quickfire segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

These sessions set the grid for Saturday’s sprint and have no impact on Sunday’s main event. 

Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Norris

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'04.686  
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'04.779 0.093
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'04.987 0.301
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'05.054 0.368
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.126 0.440
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'05.270 0.584
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'06.008 1.322
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'06.101 1.415
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'06.624 1.938
10  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari - -
11  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'05.806 1.120
12  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'05.847 1.161
13  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'05.878 1.192
14  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'05.960 1.274
15  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes - -
16  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'06.581 1.895
17  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'06.583 1.897
18  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'06.725 2.039
19  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'06.754 2.068
20  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'07.197 2.511

What happened in Austrian GP SQ1?

Verstappen set the quickest time at 1m05.690s on the mandated medium tyres, 0.074s faster than George Russell of Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) lost his opening lap time when he had big moments at Turn 1 and Turn 6, the latter resulting in him exceeding track limits. He had to run again and made it through despite another scrappy lap.

Yuki Tsunoda (RB) suffered a huge spin at Turn 9 but just kept it out of the barrier and made it through.

Falling at the first hurdle were Daniel Ricciardo (RB), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Alex Albon (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Austrian GP Grand Prix SQ1 results: Verstappen fastest from Russell

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 5

1'05.690

   236.638
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.096

1'05.786

 0.096 236.293
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 8

+0.391

1'06.081

 0.295 235.238
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 3

+0.074

1'05.764

   236.372
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.091

1'05.781

 0.017 236.311
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.814

1'06.504

 0.723 233.742
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.566

1'06.256

   234.617
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 6

+0.653

1'06.343

 0.087 234.309
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 6

+0.775

1'06.465

 0.122 233.879
10 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.459

1'06.149

   234.996
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 5

+0.697

1'06.387

 0.238 234.154
12 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 5

+0.347

1'06.037

   235.395
13 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+0.797

1'06.487

 0.450 233.802
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 6

+0.867

1'06.557

 0.070 233.556
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 6

+0.828

1'06.518

   233.693
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 6

+0.891

1'06.581

 0.063 233.472
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 6

+0.893

1'06.583

 0.002 233.464
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 6

+1.035

1'06.725

 0.142 232.968
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 6

+1.064

1'06.754

 0.029 232.866
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 6

+1.507

1'07.197

 0.443 231.331
View full results  

What happened in Austrian GP SQ2?

Verstappen set the fastest time at 1m05.186s, 0.139s clear of Russell.

Knocked out at this point were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, Tsunoda and Logan Sargeant (Williams). 

Austrian GP Grand Prix SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Russell

Cla  Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'05.186  
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'05.325 0.139
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'05.379 0.193
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.435 0.249
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05.526 0.340
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'05.539 0.353
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'05.561 0.375
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'05.612 0.426
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'05.686 0.500
10  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'05.757 0.571
11  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'05.806 0.620
12  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'05.847 0.661
13  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'05.878 0.692
14  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'05.960 0.774
15  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes - -

What happened in Austrian GP SQ3?

Teams elected for just one run on the soft tyres, making it a frantic dash in the battle for pole as they all left the pits with under 3m remaining.

Hamilton set the benchmark at 1m05.270s after running wide at Turn 3, which Russell, Piastri, Norris and Verstappen all beat, the latter taking pole with 1m04.686s.

Norris, who was 0.093s off pole, will start second from team-mate Piastri, Russell, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Hamilton, Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc didn’t make the line in time after his car faltered at the end of the pitlane on his out lap. He will start 10th.

Austrian GP SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'04.686  
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'04.779 0.093
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'04.987 0.301
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'05.054 0.368
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.126 0.440
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'05.270 0.584
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'06.008 1.322
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'06.101 1.415
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'06.624 1.938
10  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari - -

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen pips Norris to sprint race pole
Next article Leclerc explains issue that led to setting no time in SQ3 in Austria

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Meyer Shank Racing returns to IMSA with new Acura GTP deal

Meyer Shank Racing returns to IMSA with new Acura GTP deal

IMSA
Meyer Shank Racing returns to IMSA with new Acura GTP deal
Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?

Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?

NASCAR Cup
Could Trackhouse's versatile teenager be America's next big racing talent?
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Plus
Plus
IMSA
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Leclerc explains issue that led to setting no time in SQ3 in Austria

Leclerc explains issue that led to setting no time in SQ3 in Austria

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Leclerc explains issue that led to setting no time in SQ3 in Austria
Sainz learning to trust 'very few' people in F1 paddock over 2025 talks

Sainz learning to trust 'very few' people in F1 paddock over 2025 talks

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Sainz learning to trust 'very few' people in F1 paddock over 2025 talks
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Latest news

M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while

M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while
How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland

How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland

FE Formula E
Portland ePrix I
How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

INDY IndyCar
The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe