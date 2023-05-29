Subscribe
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

2023 F1 Spanish GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 completes the first European leg of the season in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix which hosts the seventh round of the 2023 season.

Haydn Cobb
By:
A fan with a Spanish flag

After the Emilia Romagna GP was cancelled due to flooding in the region, the Monaco GP welcomed F1 from another mini break with a dramatic race weekend full of talking points.

From Max Verstappen’s latest masterclass, to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez’s nightmare in Monte Carlo, the principality witnessed a huge swing in the title fight towards the Dutchman as he now leads the standings by 39 points.

Fernando Alonso was Verstappen’s nearest challenger but he had to settle for second – still his best result of the season – to keep within touching distance of the Red Bull pair.

While Alpine’s Esteban Ocon also impressed with a surprise podium in Monaco, Mercedes debuted its major upgrades with a positive reaction ahead of a second and truer test of the updates at the Spanish GP.

Full 2023 Spanish GP session timings

Friday 2 June 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30pm-1:30pm BST (1:30pm-2:30pm local)
Free Practice 2: 4:00pm-5:00pm BST (5:00pm-6:00pm local)

Saturday 3 June 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30am-12:30pm BST (12:30pm-1:30pm local)
Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Sunday 4 June 2023

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday night (qualifying) or Sunday night (grand prix) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the Spanish GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401
Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Spanish GP race starting from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1 and on Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

When can I watch the Spanish GP highlights?

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: Qualifying – 7:40pm Saturday, Grand Prix – 6:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Spanish GP highlights of qualifying and the full grand prix.

Will the Spanish GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Spanish GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Spanish GP

Barcelona is set for warm and sunny conditions throughout the race weekend, but with a fair chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Highs of 25 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, with sunny conditions but a chance of showers.

Most F1 Spanish GP wins

Michael Schumacher: 6 wins (1995, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)
Lewis Hamilton: 6 wins (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)
Jackie Stewart: 3 wins (1969, 1970, 1971)
Nigel Mansell: 3 wins (1987, 1991, 1992)
Alain Prost: 3 wins (1988, 1990, 1993)
Mika Hakkinen: 3 wins (1998, 1999, 2000)

