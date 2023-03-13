2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

After a dramatic 2023 opener in Bahrain, dominated by Red Bull as Max Verstappen led home a 1-2 from team-mate Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso pulled off a surprise podium for Aston Martin, attention turns to Jeddah and a set of different challenges.

Ferrari will aim to respond at the high-speed circuit after Charles Leclerc’s retirement due to its latest mechanical woe, while Mercedes will also look for a response having been off the pace in Bahrain and conceded its car concept is likely to be changed.

Elsewhere, Lance Stroll has had another two weeks to recover from his cycling accident that ruled him out of pre-season testing before courageously battling to sixth place in the opening race.

Attention will also be on McLaren after its poor start to the season as its Bahrain GP was blighted by mechanical issues and weak car performance.

Full 2023 Saudi Arabian GP session timings

Friday 17th March 2023

Free Practice 1: 1:30pm-2:30pm GMT (4:30pm-5:30pm local)

Free Practice 2: 5:00pm-6:00pm GMT (8:00pm-9:00pm local)

Saturday 18th March 2023

Free Practice 3: 1:30pm-2:30pm GMT (4:30pm-5:30pm local)

Qualifying: 5:00pm-6:00pm GMT (8:00pm-9:00pm local)

Sunday 19th March 2023

Race: 5:00pm GMT (8:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday night (qualifying) or Sunday night (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the Saudi Arabian GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event

Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401

Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Saudi Arabian GP race starting from 3:30pm on Sky Sports F1 and on Sky Sports Main Event ahead of lights out at 5:00pm.

When can I watch the Saudi Arabian GP highlights?

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: Qualifying – 8:50pm Saturday, Race – 10:15pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Saudi Arabian GP highlights of qualifying and the full grand prix.

Will the Saudi Arabian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Saudi Arabian GP will start at 5:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Saudi Arabian GP

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is set for warm and sunny conditions throughout the race weekend, with a low chance of rain. Highs of 26 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race.

Most F1 Saudi Arabian GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 1 win (2021)

Max Verstappen: 1 win (2022)