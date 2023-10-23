Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

2023 F1 Mexican GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 continues the action with the second leg of a triple-header, the Mexican Grand Prix, that hosts the 19th round of the 2023 season.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Published
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, the rest of the field at the start

The campaign keeps up its relentless pace by heading straight from the Circuit of the Americas to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Mexican round.

Despite brake concerns with his Red Bull F1 car in Austin, Max Verstappen remains in dominant form having won both the sprint race and the grand prix last time out – marking his 50th career win and 15th of the season so far.

But the major talking point came post-race when Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were both disqualified for excessive car plank wear, which meant the Mercedes driver lost his runner-up result and the Ferrari driver dropped out of sixth place.

An acute impact of the exclusions saw Sergio Perez’s gap to Hamilton for second in the drivers’ standings grow to 39 points with four rounds remaining.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Full 2023 Mexican GP session timings

Friday 27 October 2023

Free Practice 1: 7:30pm-8:30pm BST (12:30pm-1:30pm local)
Free Practice 2: 11:00pm-12:00am BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Saturday 28 October 2023

Free Practice 3: 6:30pm-7:30pm BST (11:30am-12:30pm local)
Qualifying: 10:00pm-11:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Sunday 29 October 2023

Race: 8:00pm BST (2:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch highlights of the race for free will have to wait until the Sunday morning (sprint race) or Sunday night (grand prix) on Channel 4.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

How can I watch the Mexican GP?

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1
  • Channel numbers - Sky: 406
  • Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506

Sky Sports has live broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 United States GP race starting from 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1 ahead of lights out at 8:00pm.

When can I watch the Mexican GP highlights?

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: Qualifying – 8:30am Sunday, Race – 1:00am Sunday night

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Mexican GP highlights of the qualifying and the full grand prix.

Will the Mexican GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Mexican GP will start at 8:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Weather forecast for the Mexican GP

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City is set for largely sunny and mild conditions throughout the race weekend, with a chance of small chance of rain on Sunday. Highs of 24 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, with sunshine and showers predicted.

Most F1 Mexican GP wins

Max Verstappen: 4 wins (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022)
Jim Clark: 2 wins (1963, 1967)
Alain Prost: 2 wins (1988, 1990)
Nigel Mansell: 2 wins (1987, 1992)
Lewis Hamilton: 2 wins (2016, 2019)

