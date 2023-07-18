2023 F1 Hungarian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The headlines have been dominated by a driver change at AlphaTauri, as rookie Nyck de Vries has been axed after just 10 races and replaced by Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian, who raced for the Italian team in 2012-13 under its Toro Rosso guise, will be the central focus going into the race weekend because if he can produce strong performances it is likely to put Sergio Perez under greater pressure at the Red Bull F1 squad.

Perez trails team-mate Max Verstappen by 99 points at the top of the F1 drivers’ standings going into the Hungarian GP, with the Dutch driver on a run of six consecutive wins.

Red Bull also has the opportunity to set a new most consecutive F1 wins record of 12 if it triumphs in Hungary, having matched McLaren’s 11 straight victories from the 1988 season.

Full 2023 Hungarian GP session timings

Friday 21 July 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30pm-1:30pm BST (1:30pm-2:30pm local)

Free Practice 2: 4:00pm-5:00pm BST (5:00pm-6:00pm local)

Saturday 22 July 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30am-12:30pm BST (12:30pm-1:30pm local)

Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Sunday 23 July 2023

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch highlights of the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday night (qualifying) or Sunday night (grand prix) on Channel 4.

How can I watch the Hungarian GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Channel numbers - Sky: 406

Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506

Sky Sports has live broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Hungarian GP race starting from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1 ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

When can I watch the Hungarian GP highlights?

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: Qualifying – 6:45pm Saturday, Grand Prix – 6:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Hungarian GP highlights of qualifying and the full grand prix.

Will the Hungarian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Hungarian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Hungarian GP

Budapest is set for hot but mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with a good chance of rain on Friday, but it is likely to stay dry on Saturday and Sunday. Highs of 30 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, with sunny conditions and a very low chance of showers.

Most F1 Hungarian GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 8 wins (2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020)

Michael Schumacher: 4 wins (1994, 1998, 2001, 2004)

Ayrton Senna: 3 wins (1988, 1991, 1992)