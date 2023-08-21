2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 resumes after its summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix that hosts the 13th round of the 2023 season.
Following three weeks off, F1 picks up the pace once again by starting a run of 10 races in 14 weeks to round out the season.
The main focus will be on if any of the teams can halt Red Bull’s unbeaten 2023 campaign so far, while Max Verstappen goes into his home round off the back off eight straight wins. The Dutch driver has the chance to equal Sebastian Vettel’s all-time record of nine consecutive F1 wins this weekend.
Despite all F1 teams going into summer shutdown, a sharp focus will be given to any upgrade packages that appear at Zandvoort while the majority of teams begin to switch development focus towards 2024.
Having enjoyed two races on his F1 return before the summer pause, Daniel Ricciardo will also look to impress on his return at AlphaTauri, having replaced Nyck de Vries before the Hungarian GP in July.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18
Photo by: Erik Junius
Full 2023 Dutch GP session timings
Friday 25 August 2023
Free Practice 1: 11:30am-12:30pm BST (12:30pm-1:30pm local)
Free Practice 2: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)
Saturday 26 August 2023
Free Practice 3: 10:30am-11:30am BST (11:30am-12:30pm local)
Qualifying: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)
Sunday 27 August 2023
Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.
Fans wanting to watch highlights of the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday night (qualifying) or Sunday night (grand prix) on Channel 4.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
How can I watch the Dutch GP?
- Channel: Sky Sports F1
- Channel numbers - Sky: 406
- Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506
Sky Sports has live broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Dutch GP race starting from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1 ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.
When can I watch the Dutch GP highlights?
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: Qualifying – 6:45pm Saturday, Race – 6:30pm Sunday
Channel 4 has the rights to show the Dutch GP highlights of the qualifying and the full grand prix.
Will the Dutch GP be on the radio?
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.
Coverage of the Dutch GP will start at 1:45pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.
Podium: Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Erik Junius
Weather forecast for the Dutch GP
Zandvoort is set for mild and mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with a small chance of rain on Sunday, but it is likely to stay dry on Friday and Saturday. Highs of 18 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, with cloudy conditions and a small chance of showers.
Most F1 Dutch GP wins
Jim Clark: 4 wins (1963, 1964, 1965, 1967)
Jackie Stewart: 3 wins (1968, 1969, 1973)
Niki Lauda: 3 wins (1974, 1975, 1985)
Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump
Leclerc hopes F1 finds balance between lighter cars and "very impressive" downforce
